South Lake Tahoe, CA

2news.com

Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video

On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Nugget Avenue, investigation ongoing

Reno Police responded to a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 5:30 in the afternoon. According to RPD's PIO, a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by The Nugget. The pedestrian was...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2news.com

Sparks Police looking for suspects, vehicle involved in deadly shooting

Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28. Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest. The victim, who was found...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Reno

Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
2news.com

Drivers transported after two-vehicle crash on McCarran and I-80

There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m. Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver. Both drivers were transported to the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Nevada State Police say two people were arrested in Carson City after attempting to set a reported stolen car on fire to defraud an insurance company earlier this month. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:24 A.M., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass in Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

