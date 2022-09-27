Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video
On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
2news.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on Nugget Avenue, investigation ongoing
Reno Police responded to a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 5:30 in the afternoon. According to RPD's PIO, a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by The Nugget. The pedestrian was...
mynews4.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
2news.com
Sparks Police looking for suspects, vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28. Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest. The victim, who was found...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Sierra Sun
Murderer sentenced in South Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 1985 brutal stabbing murder of a newspaper columnist that saw one man wrongly serve 15 years in prison wrapped up Tuesday with the sentencing of another to up to life in prison. Michael Green, 54, was sentenced to 15 years to life for...
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
FOX Reno
$5,000 reward now offered for information leading to arrest in Anna Scott's murder
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Anna Scott. Scott, 23, was found in a burned out car along I-580 south of Reno near the Galena Creek Bridge during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. Detectives have...
KOLO TV Reno
Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened late Monday night on State Route 28. They say Andrew Phillips drove his 2021 Subaru Forester into an active construction zone under one way traffic control. Phillips failed to see a traffic control worker in...
2news.com
Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested After Hitting Teen Near McQueen High School
Police say the 17-year-old was hit while in the middle of a crosswalk. Police say the teen was hit by the car while in the middle of the crosswalk.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
2news.com
Placer County deputy uncovers nearly 200 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine during traffic stop
The driver, 32-year-old Jose Guzman-Marin of Auburn, was arrested. The driver, 32-year-old Jose Guzman-Marin of Auburn, was arrested.
2news.com
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to two counts of theft
Rena Petri, a former case manager with Douglas County Social Services, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of theft prior to the commencement of her jury trial on Monday, September 26, 2022. Petri was being prosecuted on an indictment issued by a Douglas County Special Grand Jury on August...
2news.com
Drivers transported after two-vehicle crash on McCarran and I-80
There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m. Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver. Both drivers were transported to the...
2news.com
Two Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle
Nevada State Police say two people were arrested in Carson City after attempting to set a reported stolen car on fire to defraud an insurance company earlier this month. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:24 A.M., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass in Carson City.
2news.com
Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit by Car Near McQueen High, Driver arrested
Police say a 17-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in northwest Reno early Monday morning. The incident happened after 7:30 a.m. on 7th Street just west of Stargaze Way off of Robb Drive near McQueen High School. Police say the teen was hit by the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted murder, marijuana cultivation, annoying calls to 9-1-1
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 5. Robert Lee Harris, 60, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of cocaine...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
