KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle 3 major fires in 10 days off I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another vegetation fire rapidly spread up an Oakland hillside off Interstate 580, threatening homes Monday night. It marks the third massive brush fire in 10 days. The Oakland Fire Department said a pickup truck engulfed in flames quickly spread to vegetation not far from the Edwards Avenue...
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation
A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closes due to 'equipment problem'
The Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closed Thursday afternoon due to "an equipment problem" at the station, the transit agency said. Responders are checking reports that something was burning and giving off smoke at the station, BART said in an email to KTVU. Riders have been cleared from the platform. Stranded passengers...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
KTVU FOX 2
6 injured in Oakland school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said. Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting around 1:45 p.m. on...
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in Oakland's Brookfield Village leaves man dead, another injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning left one man dead and another wounded, police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the city's Brookfield Village neighborhood. Officers were called to the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
KTVU FOX 2
Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
KTVU FOX 2
3 Alameda County sheriff's deputies return to job after getting 'suitable' on psych exam
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties after getting unsatisfactory marks on their psychological exams have returned to duty because of a previous oversight of their files. On Thursday, Lt. Ray Kelly said that these three deputies had...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school campus shooting was likely gang-related; 6 victims connected to school
OAKLAND, Calif. - All six people who were shot at an Oakland educational campus Wednesday were connected to the schools there, the city's police chief said, adding that the attack was most likely gang-related. Two of the victims are students, one is a counselor, one is a security guard and...
KTVU FOX 2
State investigates hiring of 47 'unsuitable' Alameda County sheriff's deputies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state agency has launched an inquiry into the employment of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were hired despite receiving unsuitable marks on their psychological exams, KTVU has learned. Meagan Poulos, spokeswoman for the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, said that POST consultants –...
KTVU FOX 2
6 people hurt in Oakland shooting, suspect still at large
Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school on Wednesday. Officials say they're looking for one shooting suspect who is still on the run.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland community forum follows mass shooting on school campus
This week's mass shooting on an Oakland school campus where six adults were injured, prompted a community forum and town hall where gun violence and public safety was discussed. Many suggested people need to listen to the needs of people living in Oakland's poorest neighborhoods.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect barricades in Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack for several hours as standoff unfolds
Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening where a standoff situation is developing. A man wanted by law enforcement barricaded in the store following a pursuit. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
KTVU FOX 2
No classes at Oakland school campus where 6 people shot
There are no classes at an East Oakland school camps where six people were shot. Amanda Quintana reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police reorganizing to stem rising gun violence after 96th homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - The 96th slaying this year in Oakland on Tuesday is prompting police to reorganize and deploy additional officers in East Oakland and parts of West Oakland, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. Police received calls at 10 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired in the 9600 block of Edes...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for alleged carjacking, robbing Oakley clerk at gunpoint
OAKLEY, Calif. - A man is in jail after carjacking and robbing an Oakley am/pm clerk at gunpoint, police said. Johnathan Bordelon, of Concord, was arrested after he reportedly robbed the new am/pm on 2160 Laurel Road around 3:16 a.m. Sunday and fled the scene in a stolen black Honda.
KTVU FOX 2
Tahoe area suspects arrested for armed robbery after San Francisco's Portola Music Festival
SAN FRANCISCO - Two suspects connected to an armed robbery during last weekend's Portola Music Festival in San Francisco were arrested, police say. Police said two victims were robbed at gunpoint with an "AR type rifle" while they were waiting for a rideshare after the concert at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue.
