KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battle 3 major fires in 10 days off I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another vegetation fire rapidly spread up an Oakland hillside off Interstate 580, threatening homes Monday night. It marks the third massive brush fire in 10 days. The Oakland Fire Department said a pickup truck engulfed in flames quickly spread to vegetation not far from the Edwards Avenue...
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation

A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closes due to 'equipment problem'

The Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closed Thursday afternoon due to "an equipment problem" at the station, the transit agency said. Responders are checking reports that something was burning and giving off smoke at the station, BART said in an email to KTVU. Riders have been cleared from the platform. Stranded passengers...
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
KTVU FOX 2

6 injured in Oakland school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said. Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting around 1:45 p.m. on...
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting in Oakland's Brookfield Village leaves man dead, another injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning left one man dead and another wounded, police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the city's Brookfield Village neighborhood. Officers were called to the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada...
KTVU FOX 2

Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland community forum follows mass shooting on school campus

This week's mass shooting on an Oakland school campus where six adults were injured, prompted a community forum and town hall where gun violence and public safety was discussed. Many suggested people need to listen to the needs of people living in Oakland's poorest neighborhoods.
