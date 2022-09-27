ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daily Mail

Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside

The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
KTEM NewsRadio

Butter Shortage in Texas? Just in Time for Baking Season

Shortages of all kinds have been in the news for the last two years. Nothing new, right?. However, we may be running out of something unexpected in Texas, and at the worst possible time. Dairy Shortages in United States. KXAN is reporting that according to the Labor Department, dairy items...
The Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County include pair of bonded bunnies

Meet the very adorable bonded bunny pair, Lilly (black and white) and Mercy (white)! Mercy is a confident 1.5-year-old male Lop mix with blue eyes, and Lilly is a calm 2-year-old female Dutch mix with brown eyes. Together, they make up a very friendly, lovable best friend duo! They love each other very much and must be adopted together. They are looking for a home with plenty of space to run and play and relax as they eat snacks together. They have a special bond, and we often find them curled up cuddling with each other.
