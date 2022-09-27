Read full article on original website
Related
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
Butter Shortage in Texas? Just in Time for Baking Season
Shortages of all kinds have been in the news for the last two years. Nothing new, right?. However, we may be running out of something unexpected in Texas, and at the worst possible time. Dairy Shortages in United States. KXAN is reporting that according to the Labor Department, dairy items...
Great News: Downtown Temple, TX Is Finally Fixing the Parking Problem
With more and more people moving to Temple, Texas every day, growth of the region has been explosive over the past few years. We've seen more housing, new restaurants, and new shopping spaces. One place that's finally getting the love and modern updates it's needed for years is Downtown Temple.
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County include pair of bonded bunnies
Meet the very adorable bonded bunny pair, Lilly (black and white) and Mercy (white)! Mercy is a confident 1.5-year-old male Lop mix with blue eyes, and Lilly is a calm 2-year-old female Dutch mix with brown eyes. Together, they make up a very friendly, lovable best friend duo! They love each other very much and must be adopted together. They are looking for a home with plenty of space to run and play and relax as they eat snacks together. They have a special bond, and we often find them curled up cuddling with each other.
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas
If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0