Meet the very adorable bonded bunny pair, Lilly (black and white) and Mercy (white)! Mercy is a confident 1.5-year-old male Lop mix with blue eyes, and Lilly is a calm 2-year-old female Dutch mix with brown eyes. Together, they make up a very friendly, lovable best friend duo! They love each other very much and must be adopted together. They are looking for a home with plenty of space to run and play and relax as they eat snacks together. They have a special bond, and we often find them curled up cuddling with each other.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 17 MINUTES AGO