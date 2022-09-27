Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Boys golf district spots earned
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Verhoff posted an 84 and Van Wert’s Keaton Foster, Bath’s Braden Brinkley and Coldwater’s Nathan Overman each shot 85 at par 72 Moose Landing to earn spots for the Oct. 6 Eagle’s Landing Golf Club. Napoleon won the fifth score...
Lima News
Roundup: Minster wins girls golf sectional
OTTAWA — Minster snagged the team championship Tuesday at the girls Division II golf sectional at par 72 Moose Landing Country Club. Katie Heitkamp (90), Ashlyn Homan (93), Ashley Meyer (96) and Lauren Heitkamp (109) combined for the winning 388 total. Coldwater (399) and Parkway (430) also earned spots...
Lima News
Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf closes in on WBL crown
GLANDORF – Ottawa-Glandorf reached the state finals last year, but the Titans didn’t bring home the Western Buckeye League title. The Titans wanted to take control of the WBL race Thursday. O-G rolled to a 6-0 girls soccer victory over Shawnee on the grass of the O-G soccer...
Lima News
Cross country: Shawnee boys, Kenton girls win Bath Invitational
BATH TOWNSHIP — It’s nice for siblings to share. In case of Shawnee’s Noah Williams and Alaina Williams, sharing has paid off. Since the beginning of this cross-country season, the Williams siblings have shared the same headband. However, this wasn’t something the two of them planned out before the season began.
Lima News
Volleyball: Celina holds off Ottawa-Glandorf
CELINA — Make it two straight years for Celina. After ending a long winless streak against Ottawa-Glandorf last year, the Bulldogs notched a 3-1 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf in a key Western Buckeye League clash Thursday. With the win Celina improves to 6-0 in the WBL and 11-5 on the...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots on the third...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
Lima News
madisoncountyjournal.com
TCA takes down Bowling Green
TCA was victorious in the game 49-0 over Bowling Green last Friday. Rebels will be home against Central Holmes this Friday.
Lima News
W-G excited, still more work to be done
WAYNESFIELD — You can’t blame Waynesfield-Goshen fans for being excited. The Tigers have jumped out to a 6-0 overall record and sport a 3-0 mark in the Northwest Central Conference. It’s not just that the W-G is unbeaten but it’s how the Tigers have won — and that...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
westbendnews.net
Wayne Trace High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Wayne Trace High School recently announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Pictured here are (bottom row, l-r) 9th Grade -Torree Sinn, 10th Grade – Harper Myers, 12th Grade – Sydnee Sinn, 12th Grade – Laura Thornell, 12th Grade – Hannah Maenle, 12th Grade – Kiara Bahena, 11th Grade – Melanie Dunham; (top row, l-r) 9th Grade – Eric Reinhart, 10th Grade – Tyson Gerber, 12th Grade – Tyler Davis, 12th Grade – Kyle Slade, 12th Grade – Lane Morehead, 12th Grade – Ezra Sinn, 11th Grade – Kyren Karhoff. Homecoming is scheduled for September 30th.
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
wktn.com
Several HN Staff Members are Enjoying Homecoming Week as Alumni
Several Hardin Northern staff members are alumni of the school. The alumni staff members who were graduates of Hardin Northern were recognized during this Homecoming week. Shanda Dye, Bob Dysert, Jeff Price, Mike Crist, Nathan Ruhlen, Natasha Ayers, Darlene Wilson. 2nd Row-Left to Right. Brian Webb, Garrett Eikenbary, Curt King,...
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
Lima News
Allen Lima Leadership graduates 33rd class
LIMA — Allen Lima Leadership was started in 1989 with the goal of creating more informed, more engaged community leaders. On Thursday, the program graduated its 33rd class with a celebration at the City Club in downtown Lima. Thirty participants were honored at Thursday’s celebration, representing a variety of...
sent-trib.com
Lake City? Walbridge mayor proposes merger
WALBRIDGE — As another police officer left the village earlier this month to work down the road in Lake Township, the Walbridge mayor decided it was time to talk about coming together — literally. The township and villages, including Millbury, should merge into one city, said Mayor Ed...
