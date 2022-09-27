Read full article on original website
High School Football schedule 9/30
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another packed week of high school football in the Twin Tiers. This week, defending New York State Champion Tioga welcomes Walton while Horseheads holds homecoming against Owego Friday night. Plus, both Elmira and Corning face tough tests on the road. Full schedule for Friday night’s 18 Sports Blitz at 11 […]
Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
earnthenecklace.com
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
NewsChannel 36
Corning native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian
(WENY)-- Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening and heading towards Florida's Gulf Coast, currently forecast to make landfall Wednesday night. Two and a half million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. Many residents are scrambling to prepare including a Corning native who moved to Florida about seven months ago.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
NewsChannel 36
Corning native riding out Hurricane Ian
(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
Three roads will be closed today in Johnson City
Three roads in Johnson City will be closed today, September 27th, for scheduled paving.
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
mylittlefalls.com
Mary Beth Hersh 1949 – 2022
Dolgeville, New York – Mary Beth Hersh, age 73, of South Helmer Ave., passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mary was born in Elmira, NY, on March 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Nitsche) Banks....
Lourdes Hospital’s Parent – Ascension – Posts $1.8 B Annual Loss
Ascension - the operator of Binghamton's Lourdes Hospital - has reported a net loss of more than $1.8 billion for its fiscal year. According to the medical news website Fierce Healthcare, the St. Louis-based company reported a more than $2 billion increase in operating expenses along with $1.2 billion in net losses from investments.
Community reacts to Binghamton CSD feasibility study
Binghamton City School District is continuing to hold public forums about its proposals to close a school following large public backlash against how the process was rolled out.
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Central NY woman who troopers say caused head-on Route 690 crash faces new felony charges
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman who troopers say caused a head-on crash on Route 690 in Van Buren that injured three people has now been charged with assault. Heather J. Wills, 38 of Syracuse, was originally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a state police news release Thursday.
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
whcuradio.com
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
One Of America’s Most Popular Fall/Winter Destination Is Not Far From Binghamton
Just because it's the fall season, it doesn't mean we have to retreat to our homes, close up all the windows and settle in for months-long indoor living. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do. I for one, enjoy being outdoors as much as I can, and that's why...
