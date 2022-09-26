ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Remain on the Road at Pitt

LB Ayinde Eley (2 – above) is the first NCAA Division I FBS player since at least 2000 with at many as 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through the first four games of the season. Top Storylines. • Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tip Times, TV for Men’s Basketball Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will appear as many as six times on the three primary ESPN networks, four of those before the Christmas break, and have two other early national TV appearances on FS1. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the full schedule of tip times and television coverage for all 15 teams on Wednesday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Leads at Inverness Intercollegiate

Live Leaderboard Final round live stream (ESPN+) Tech Schedule and Results. Toledo, Ohio – Christo Lamprecht opened with a 4-under-par 67 and has a four-stroke lead in the medal race, and No. 6 Georgia Tech holds a two-stroke lead after round 2 was halted by darkness Monday evening at the Inverness Intercollegiate.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Announces Leadership Changes in Athletics

(Atlanta, Georgia, September 26, 2022) Today, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes within Athletics. Todd Stansbury, athletics director, and Geoff Collins, head football coach, will both leave their roles effective immediately. Collins, a metro Atlanta native, was named the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history on Dec. 7, 2018....
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy