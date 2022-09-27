Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another packed week of high school football in the Twin Tiers. This week, defending New York State Champion Tioga welcomes Walton while Horseheads holds homecoming against Owego Friday night. Plus, both Elmira and Corning face tough tests on the road. Full schedule for Friday night’s 18 Sports Blitz at 11 […]
Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
(WENY)-- Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening and heading towards Florida's Gulf Coast, currently forecast to make landfall Wednesday night. Two and a half million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. Many residents are scrambling to prepare including a Corning native who moved to Florida about seven months ago.
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
