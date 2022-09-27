ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, NY

Syracuse.com

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
JORDAN, NY
WETM 18 News

High School Football schedule 9/30

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another packed week of high school football in the Twin Tiers. This week, defending New York State Champion Tioga welcomes Walton while Horseheads holds homecoming against Owego Friday night. Plus, both Elmira and Corning face tough tests on the road. Full schedule for Friday night’s 18 Sports Blitz at 11 […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
City
Greene, NY
City
Owego, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good

Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning native riding out Hurricane Ian

(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
CORNING, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian

(WENY)-- Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening and heading towards Florida's Gulf Coast, currently forecast to make landfall Wednesday night. Two and a half million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. Many residents are scrambling to prepare including a Corning native who moved to Florida about seven months ago.
CORNING, NY
whcuradio.com

Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY

