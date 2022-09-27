Read full article on original website
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
A-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th. E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to...
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
Seattle 10, Texas 9
No outs when winning run scored. a-popped out for Winker in the 8th. b-singled for Mathias in the 10th. c-singled for Frazier in the 11th. 1-ran for France in the 10th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 10th. 3-ran for Plawecki in the 11th. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 8. HR_Huff (4),...
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Azocar in the 7th. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Betts (37), Machado (36). HR_Smith (24), off Morejon. RBIs_Vargas 3 (8), Freeman (97), Smith (86), Drury 2 (28). SB_Freeman (13), T.Turner (26). SF_Vargas. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Barnes 2); San Diego 6...
Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa Bay000—0 First Period_1, Nashville, Niederreiter 1 (Johansen), 16:15. Third Period_2, Nashville, Leonard 1 (McKeown), 17:22. Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-10_31. Tampa Bay 8-12-10_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 4. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 1-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 0-1-0 (31-29). A_7,492 (17,113). T_2:21. Referees_Wes McCauley,...
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play
Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Eric Ezukanma, TE Cethan Carter and TE Hunter Long. CINCINNATI: RB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, OG Jackson Carman and TE Drew Sample.
The Giants Just Got Their First Sommelier
Ballpark eats have evolved way past popcorn, peanuts and Cracker Jack, with modern offerings ranging from the filet mignon sandwiches at Citi Field to T-Mobile Park’s lobster rolls. It may, then, come as no surprise, given the proximity to Wine Country, that right here in San Francisco, the offerings also include top-notch bottles — hand-selected, as of this month, by the team’s very own Master Sommelier, a first for the industry. Evan Goldstein, who in 1987 became the eighth American to pass the prestigious Master Sommeliers exam at the tender age of 26, is now the official somm of the San Francisco Giants, making him the first person to ever hold such a role.
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Dallas101—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Jost, Rossi), 14:03. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Shaw, Brodin), 2:39. 6, Dallas, Lundkvist 1 (Gurianov, Johnston), 8:33...
Rams visit 49ers in latest installment of fierce rivalry
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The stakes will be far lower when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers for the third meeting between the teams this calendar year. The intensity is always high when these NFC West rivals meet. Ever since good friends Sean McVay and...
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
St. Louis031—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Sweezey, Bayreuther), 3:50. Penalties_Gaunce, CBJ (Hooking), 8:31; Bolduc, STL (Tripping), 10:10. Second Period_2, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Clayton, Nyquist), 11:07. 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Acciari), 12:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 12:47. 5, St. Louis, McGing 1 (Walker, Pitlick), 18:40. Penalties_Bjork, CBJ (Delay of Game), 12:10; O.Sillinger, CBJ (Slashing), 16:00; Walker, STL (Fighting), 18:40; Bayreuther, CBJ (Fighting), 18:40.
Carolina 5, Florida 2
Florida011—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 1 (Dzingel, Coghlan), 12:15 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stepan 1, 15:50 (sh). Penalties_de Haan, CAR (Cross Checking), 6:36; Montour, FLA (Holding), 11:37; Kase, CAR (Hooking), 15:40. Second Period_3, Carolina, Robidas 1 (LaBate, Rees), 2:32. 4, Florida, Bennett 1 (Luostarinen, Forsling), 3:25. 5, Carolina, Ponomarev 1...
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
