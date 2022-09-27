Ballpark eats have evolved way past popcorn, peanuts and Cracker Jack, with modern offerings ranging from the filet mignon sandwiches at Citi Field to T-Mobile Park’s lobster rolls. It may, then, come as no surprise, given the proximity to Wine Country, that right here in San Francisco, the offerings also include top-notch bottles — hand-selected, as of this month, by the team’s very own Master Sommelier, a first for the industry. Evan Goldstein, who in 1987 became the eighth American to pass the prestigious Master Sommeliers exam at the tender age of 26, is now the official somm of the San Francisco Giants, making him the first person to ever hold such a role.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO