Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
NBC San Diego
Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day
Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday. National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails. Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego hosts large-scale food distributions during “Together Tour”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices rise and inflation hurts the community, some families are being forced to chose between filling up the tank and putting food on the table. Feeding San Diego is putting on free food drives and drive-thru food pickups across San Diego on their tour titled “Together Tour”.
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
theregistrysocal.com
48-Unit Lanai Village Apartments in San Diego Listed for $12.6MM
Lanai Village, a 48-unit apartment building in Spring Valley, Calif., is adding to a number of multifamily properties that have recently been placed up for sale in San Diego. The property, which is located at 8914-8926 Delrose Ave. is listed at $12.6 million, or about $262,500 per unit, according to the listing from Marcus & Millichap.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up
The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
News 8 KFMB
The bioluminescence waves are back in San Diego
The waves in the ocean, are once again glowing on Wednesday night. The Red Tide is back and bringing with it, quite a spectacular show along our coast.
NBC San Diego
More Than a Quarter of San Diegans Are Going Hungry: Report
According to a report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition, 28% of San Diego County residents, approximately 905,000 people, face nutrition insecurity. The primary reason for food insecurity is low-wage jobs according to the report, which goes on to say that the $15 minimum wage does not equate to a livable wage.
globalmunchkins.com
[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets
San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
Trolley riders possibly exposed to active tuberculosis case
A passenger who rode the trolley was reported to have an active case of tuberculosis, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.
Art-focused affordable housing village opens in Vista
Coming soon! A new arts and cultural district is debuting in Vista.
Gold Finch, A Modern Delicatessen Rooted In Ashkenazi And Sephardic-Style Cooking, Open In San Diego
Rooted in Jewish immigrant culture and cuisine, Gold Finch focuses on recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking
Eater
An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park
One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
KPBS
Heat wave bears down on San Diego area
Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions...
