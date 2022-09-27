ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day

Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday. National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Mesa, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Encinitas, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego County, CA
Restaurants
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
County
San Diego County, CA
Encinitas, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pollo
theregistrysocal.com

48-Unit Lanai Village Apartments in San Diego Listed for $12.6MM

Lanai Village, a 48-unit apartment building in Spring Valley, Calif., is adding to a number of multifamily properties that have recently been placed up for sale in San Diego. The property, which is located at 8914-8926 Delrose Ave. is listed at $12.6 million, or about $262,500 per unit, according to the listing from Marcus & Millichap.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up

The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tacos#Taco Day#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#City Tacos Sells#Mexican#Citytacossd#Ranch Coast#San Diego Magazine
NBC San Diego

More Than a Quarter of San Diegans Are Going Hungry: Report

According to a report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition, 28% of San Diego County residents, approximately 905,000 people, face nutrition insecurity. The primary reason for food insecurity is low-wage jobs according to the report, which goes on to say that the $15 minimum wage does not equate to a livable wage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
globalmunchkins.com

[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets

San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park

One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Heat wave bears down on San Diego area

Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy