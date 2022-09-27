To be considered Campbell Trophy candidacy, a player must have a 3.2 grade point average or higher, be a starter or a significant contributor and display exemplary leadership. Leonard, a junior business administration major, arrived at Georgia Tech as a walk-on in 2019 and quickly earned a scholarship after appearing in all 12 games as a true freshman. He has gone on to make 13 starts in 31 games as a Yellow Jacket, serve as a game captain and represent Tech at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff. He has also participated in several community service initiatives during his time on The Flats, including with Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army and local youth organizations.

