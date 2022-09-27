Read full article on original website
No. 11 Yellow Jackets Set for First ACC Road Trip
THE FLATS – No. 11 Georgia Tech volleyball (9-2, 2-0 ACC) will take its first road trip of conference play over the weekend, heading to Notre Dame (5-7, 0-2 ACC) on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest in South Bend, Ind. before closing out the weekend at No. 2 Louisville (11-1, 2-0 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Louisville, Ky.
Jackets Remain on the Road at Pitt
LB Ayinde Eley (2 – above) is the first NCAA Division I FBS player since at least 2000 with at many as 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through the first four games of the season. Top Storylines. • Georgia...
Christo Lamprecht Wins Inverness Intercollegiate
Live Leaderboard Complete Results (PDF) Tech Schedule and Results. Toledo, Ohio – Christo Lamprecht earned his first collegiate victory Tuesday, firing a final-round 72 (+1) to complete a two-stroke triumph at the Inverness Intercollegiate. Sixth-ranked Georgia Tech posted a 3-over-par 287 in the final round to finish as the runner-up in the team race.
Tip Times, TV Released for Women’s Basketball
THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the full schedule of tip times and television coverage for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season on Wednesday for all 15 teams. Georgia Tech will appear on the ACC Network nine times beginning with its home contest against non-conference rival Georgia...
Leonard Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
To be considered Campbell Trophy candidacy, a player must have a 3.2 grade point average or higher, be a starter or a significant contributor and display exemplary leadership. Leonard, a junior business administration major, arrived at Georgia Tech as a walk-on in 2019 and quickly earned a scholarship after appearing in all 12 games as a true freshman. He has gone on to make 13 starts in 31 games as a Yellow Jacket, serve as a game captain and represent Tech at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff. He has also participated in several community service initiatives during his time on The Flats, including with Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army and local youth organizations.
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report
THE FLATS –J.T. Griffin and Tyler Strafaci, who just finished their 2022 seasons in Canada, advance to stage 2 of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School … Six Yellow Jackets gathering in Jackson, Miss., for Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
