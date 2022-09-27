ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
