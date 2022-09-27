Read full article on original website
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Fire Crews Respond to 65 Acre Wildfire on Kettenbach Grade North of Culdesac Wednesday Afternoon
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Idaho Department of Lands fire units were dispatched to the area of Kettenbach Grade approximately 2 to 3 miles northeast of Culdesac for reports of a wildland fire. As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the fire is estimated to...
Containment of 490 Acre Wilkins Gulch Fire Burning Outside Grangeville Grows to 35%
GRANGEVILLE - Containment of the Wilkins Gulch Fire burning approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville has increased to 35% as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 15% containment that was reported earlier in the day. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire remains at approximately 490 acres in size,...
Asotin County Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire that Ignited After Vehicle Struck Power Pole in Clarkston Tuesday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at just after 12:00 p.m., firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 along with medical crews were dispatched to a single vehicle car crash and brush fire on 22nd Street in Clarkston. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Fire Damages Part of Edison Center Off Bishop Boulevard in Pullman
PULLMAN - A fire that damaged an unoccupied portion of the Edison Center off of Bishop Boulevard in Pullman on Monday was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to Pullman Fire Marshal Darren Jones and Assistant Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman. Pullman firefighters were dispatched to the Edison Center at around 9:50...
Pullman Woman Being Investigated for Impaired Driving After Colliding with Back of Semi-Truck and Running Off Road Near Colton
COLTON, WA - On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Whitman County deputies responded to a crash in Colton, WA after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road and into a chain link fence. Based on initial...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Recent Rainfall Limits Fire Activity on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Many Fire Closures Have Been Rescinded
KAMIAH - Recent rainfall across most of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has helped limit activity and growth on local area wildfires, according to the latest update provided Tuesday morning by the U.S. Forest Service. As a result, most fire closures across the NPCNF have been completely rescinded. Forest Service...
Planned Power Outages in Grangeville, Elk City Expected to Affect Approximately 390 Avista Customers
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., approximately 390 Avista customers in Grangeville and Elk City will experience a planned power outage, according to the company. In a press release, Avista stated the outage will allow workers to upgrade equipment in the...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Pullman Police Department seeks help identifying suspects
PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking assistance identifying two suspects in connection to the use of credit cards stolen from a vehicle to make purchases at Walmart and Starbucks. If you recognize either suspect, PPD asks you to contact Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802...
Hells Gate State Park Haunted Campground Trunk or Treat Event
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, little (and big) ghouls and ghosts can come to the Hells Gate State Park Campground to trunk or treat at the reserved campsites that will be decorated for Halloween. Campers have reserved sites in the Aspen and Birch Loops to spookily decorate for the event.
Reliance Center Mobile Medical Unit to Visit Grangeville Every Other Wednesday
GRANGEVILLE - Beginning Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Reliance Center will begin offering cost free medical services in Grangeville. The Reliance Center Mobile Medical Unit will now visit Grangeville every other Wednesday, with services being offered from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All services are free and require no income verification.
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
Idaho County man Arrested on Felony Strangulation, Domestic Battery Charges
GRANGEVILLE - According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:50 a.m. on September 23, Idaho County Dispatch received a call to 911 and the dispatcher heard screaming before the call suddenly disconnected. The dispatcher and deputies the worked to find a location and the persons involved. The location...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
