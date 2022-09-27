Read full article on original website
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs first. Willson Contreras doubles to deep left center field. Seiya Suzuki singles to deep right field. Willson Contreras to third. Ian Happ reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Seiya Suzuki to second. Willson Contreras out at home. Patrick Wisdom doubles to deep right center field. Ian Happ to third. Seiya Suzuki scores. Nico Hoerner reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Patrick Wisdom to third. Ian Happ out at home. Franmil Reyes lines out to deep right field to Matt Vierling.
Kansas City-Detroit Runs
Tigers second. Harold Castro flies out to deep left center field to Michael A. Taylor. Jonathan Schoop lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Willi Castro homers to right field. Jeimer Candelario flies out to shallow left field to Edward Olivares. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs
Rays first. Jonathan Aranda lines out to left field to Steven Kwan. Randy Arozarena pops out to shortstop to Amed Rosario. Wander Franco doubles to deep left center field. Harold Ramirez hit by pitch. David Peralta singles to shallow center field. Harold Ramirez to third. Wander Franco scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Gabriel Arias.
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs
Angels first. Luis Rengifo homers to left field. Mike Trout doubles to deep center field. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field. Mike Trout scores. Taylor Ward singles to right field. Shohei Ohtani to second. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop. Taylor Ward out at second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Jo Adell strikes out swinging.
Texas-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. J.P. Crawford lines out to deep center field to Bubba Thompson. Ty France grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Eugenio Suarez singles to right center field. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Cal Raleigh walks. Jesse Winker pops out to shallow infield to Josh Jung.
Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs
Twins first. Jose Miranda called out on strikes. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Carlos Correa to second. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Luis Arraez to second. Carlos Correa to third. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Luis Arraez scores. Carlos Correa scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn.
Nationals host the Phillies to start 4-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (83-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (54-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-11, 5.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies to open...
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Giants second. Brandon Crawford singles to right center field. Thairo Estrada walks. Brandon Crawford to second. Jason Vosler walks. Thairo Estrada to second. Brandon Crawford to third. Austin Wynns singles to right center field. Jason Vosler to second. Thairo Estrada to third. Brandon Crawford scores. Ford Proctor homers to left field. Austin Wynns scores. Jason Vosler scores. Thairo Estrada scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to C.J. Cron. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak
Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
Yankees host the Orioles on 8-game home win streak
Baltimore Orioles (80-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-59, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Orioles +160; over/under is 8...
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (60-96, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (3-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +128. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to...
Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series
Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171;...
