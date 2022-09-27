Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
Porterville Recorder
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to...
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Altuve, Houston, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Giolito542236. Lambert H,91-301121. Bummer BS,2-62-310001. R.López W,6-4110001. Graveman H,25100001. Hendriks S,34-38100012. Minnesota. Varland532223. Jax121100. J.López110001. Thielbar L,4-31-311001. Fulmer2-300000. Megill100011. WP_Varland,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th, Angels beat A's
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Thursday night. In his final home start of the season, Ohtani (15-8) issued a leadoff...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Azocar in the 7th. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Betts (37), Machado (36). HR_Smith (24), off Morejon. RBIs_Vargas 3 (8), Freeman (97), Smith (86), Drury 2 (28). SB_Freeman (13), T.Turner (26). SF_Vargas. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Barnes 2); San Diego 6...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
Porterville Recorder
Red Sox look to break road slide, take on the Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox (75-81, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (15-7, 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 176 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Red...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
Porterville Recorder
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Porterville Recorder
Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series
Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
Porterville Recorder
Nationals host the Phillies to start 4-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (83-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (54-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-11, 5.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies to open...
Porterville Recorder
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak
Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
Porterville Recorder
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (60-96, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (3-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +128. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
Porterville Recorder
Braves open 3-game series with the Mets
New York Mets (98-58, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-59, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-3, 2.93 ERA, .72 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-7, 2.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -121, Braves +103; over/under is 6...
Porterville Recorder
Yankees host the Orioles on 8-game home win streak
Baltimore Orioles (80-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-59, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Orioles +160; over/under is 8...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs
Rays first. Jonathan Aranda lines out to left field to Steven Kwan. Randy Arozarena pops out to shortstop to Amed Rosario. Wander Franco doubles to deep left center field. Harold Ramirez hit by pitch. David Peralta singles to shallow center field. Harold Ramirez to third. Wander Franco scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Gabriel Arias.
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play
Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
Comments / 0