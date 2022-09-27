Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
Hanford Sentinel
Marching to the beat of a different drum | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum. Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
Hanford Sentinel
Java Heaven offers an otherwordly cup of joe
Michelle Vickers and her husband, Kaine, purchased the already-established and successful business that is Java Heaven back in 2020. “The business has been a staple in Hanford for over 20 years,” Vickers said. There are two locations in Hanford -- one located on the high-trafficked street of Elm and...
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
Get ready to go nuts in Old Town Clovis at the 11th Annual Pistachio Party
Enjoy pistachio samplings and demonstrations of foods you can make using pistachios at the Friday Night Market in Old Town Clovis.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.
It only takes one lousy meal to ruin what was almost a perfect record at the River Park Habit Burger. Last night Patti and I stopped at Habit Burger for dinner at a decent time. We arrived a little after eight, so there should have been no issues! We usually get to Habit after nine pm, but not last night.
Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
thesungazette.com
Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia
VISALIA – The largest outdoor arts festival in the Central Valley is back to celebrate the arts in Tulare County with various types of artwork, music and other activities for residents to enjoy. The art council for Visalia, the Arts Consortium, invites residents to attend the return of their...
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
'Oh So Suite" mobile bridal trailer found thanks to Action News viewers
The "Oh So Suite" mobile bridal suite was stolen earlier this week, but thanks to the actions of some of our viewers, it has been found.
thesungazette.com
Tulare gets ready for dog park
Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
GV Wire
Granville Home of Hope Sells Out, Record $1M for Local Nonprofits
One day ahead of the 17th annual Granville Home of Hope drawing, raffle tickets sold out for the sixth straight year — this time raising a record $1 million for local charities. “The true test of our community is how we come together in times of hardship and this...
Hanford Sentinel
Do you have a great recipe? The Hanford recipe book project needs you
The Chamber of Commerce is still looking for those special recipes that will make its recipe book project "Taste of Hanford" truly showcase the tastes of the region. The project has been delayed until next year as the search for participants goes on. "We've reached out to several local restaurants...
Bakersfield Californian
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
Hanford Sentinel
Seventh Westland Solar project slated for Kings County | John Lindt
Kings County is processing a conditional use permit for Westlands Cherry Solar Project, some 2.5 miles west of Highway 41 near Kettleman City. The big project would be the seventh Westlands Solar Park project to get a permit in the county. Planned as a massive 21,000 acre solar park, Westlands Solar Park continues to permit new solar farms.
Too much Halloween candy? Fresno dental group wants to buy some
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno dental group is in the market for your (leftover) Halloween candy. The Willow Dental Group and America Forward is hosting their nine annual Halloween buyback – right after the holiday. The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 1st, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4th. Locals are invited to bring their left-over, […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
