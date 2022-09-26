ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Covington great-great-grandmother celebrating her 106th birthday

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Covington woman is celebrating a pretty incredible birthday this week. Martha Malcolm turns 106 years old on Thursday. Malcolm has experienced a lot in her 106 years. She's lived through part of World War I, World War II, and was born before the traffic signal or the pop-up toaster were invented.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area. Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Lifestyle
WXIA 11 Alive

How Gwinnett County inmates are helping shelter dogs get adopted

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A unique program in Gwinnett County is helping inmates and shelter dogs both get another shot at a new life. Operation: Second Chance aims to give inmates a purpose along with a new set of skills to help them once they're released. It also cares for dogs that may have been surrendered, abandoned, neglected and have nowhere else to go.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Thrift store owners donate $2 million to animal charities

Regular customers at Second Life know the Avondale Estates thrift store’s name has a double meaning. It offers gently used merchandise, giving shoppers bargains while keeping items from clothing to furniture out of landfills. It also regularly donates to nonprofits that offer a second chance to animals rescued from unfortunate situations.
AVONDALE ESTATES, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blessing Of Animals#Dog#Grace Episcopal Church#The Feast Of St Francis
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
blueridgemountains.com

5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour

You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
saportareport.com

Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale

One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy