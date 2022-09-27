Read full article on original website
Related
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Beware, Central Texas – These Mushrooms Could Harm Your Pet
Growing up as a kid, our parents told us always to make sure that we all were vegetables so we could grow big and strong and be healthy. Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but always on our veggie plates) can be perfectly wholesome and nutritious, but some that sprout up around Austin, Texas and surrounding areas pose a threat to any fur babies that get ahold of them.
Great News: Downtown Temple, TX Is Finally Fixing the Parking Problem
With more and more people moving to Temple, Texas every day, growth of the region has been explosive over the past few years. We've seen more housing, new restaurants, and new shopping spaces. One place that's finally getting the love and modern updates it's needed for years is Downtown Temple.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0