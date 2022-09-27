Read full article on original website
Related
Defense, running game fueling Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans
Defense and the running game. Those aren't exactly the two things Lincoln Riley's teams have been known for over the years, but that has been the winning formula for the 2022 USC Trojans (4-0, 2-0). Look no further than last week against Oregon State when the Trojans picked off four passes and ran ...
iecn.com
USC football ready to fight on
The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington
In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
USC freshman Vince Iwuchukwu out indefinitely after suffering cardiac arrest
USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout in July, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. In a statement Iwuchukwu wrote to CBS Sports, he said he has been receiving "optimal care" since the incident ...
USC football moves up in poll after OU blows it without Lincoln Riley
USC football has moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll. That's one spot over where they were in the last two weeks, at No. 7. The team that was No. 6 this past week, Oklahoma, is of course Lincoln Riley's old school he was the head coach at for the past five seasons. They have certainly regressed since his departure, as they blew a home game against Kansas State this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 29
Week six of high school football in Orange County teams begins with Thursday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores on our scoreboard page throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
foxla.com
Saugus High School under fire for 'Thin Blue Line' flag
The Saugus High School football team traditionally runs onto the field with the "Thin Blue Line" flag. Now athletes say the school's told them they can't carry the flag.
orangecountytribune.com
And here comes league play
This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0