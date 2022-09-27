ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Fox News

4 victims identified in fatal crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Arizona

Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and 23-year-old Dhinesh Nagarajan — both of Tempe — and 53-year-old Gnanappan Nagarajan and 45-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal who were visiting from India.
SEDONA, AZ
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
People

Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight

An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
TWIN FALLS, ID

