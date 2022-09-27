Read full article on original website
Related
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash
A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir. "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
Daily Beast
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains. That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer
Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
4 victims identified in fatal crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and 23-year-old Dhinesh Nagarajan — both of Tempe — and 53-year-old Gnanappan Nagarajan and 45-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal who were visiting from India.
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah small town's lone police officer alleges he was fired for giving mayor's son a traffic ticket: report
The former police chief and only officer for a remote Utah town filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired months ago because he gave the mayor’s son a traffic ticket on Super Bowl Sunday. Robert Hill, the former police chief of the city of Moroni, located 60 miles south...
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Woman Killed in Crash at Colorado National Monument After Leaving Rim Rock Road
A fatal crash took the life of one woman near the Colorado National Monument Monday night. According to authorities at the National Park Service, the crash involved two 28-year-olds. One of whom was killed while the other remains hospitalized. Authorities received a 911 call late Monday evening reporting an accident...
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Canyon accident: One dead and multiple injured after motorboat flips over at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River
AN accident in the Grand Canyon has left one person dead and multiple injured after a motorboat flipped over. The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report at 2.12pm of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River. The tragic incident took place at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona. Grand Canyon...
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight
An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Green Valley on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Hansen Bridge Blocked
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
Comments / 0