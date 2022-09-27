Read full article on original website
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County include pair of bonded bunnies
Meet the very adorable bonded bunny pair, Lilly (black and white) and Mercy (white)! Mercy is a confident 1.5-year-old male Lop mix with blue eyes, and Lilly is a calm 2-year-old female Dutch mix with brown eyes. Together, they make up a very friendly, lovable best friend duo! They love each other very much and must be adopted together. They are looking for a home with plenty of space to run and play and relax as they eat snacks together. They have a special bond, and we often find them curled up cuddling with each other.
