AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
epicstream.com
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
Where to Watch Bibliophile Princess: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Bibliophile Princess is originally a light novel series illustrated by Satsuki Shiina and written by Yui. It received a manga adaptation, and eventually, Madhouse decided to adapt the light novel and manga into an anime, which will debut in October 2022. So, where can fans watch Bibliophile Princess?. The anime...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire
Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 29
If Liam Neeson losing his memory can make it into Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list, just imagine what Jake Gyllenhaal robbing a bank and riding in the back of a speeding ambulance can do. Ambulance is one of several new releases coming out tomorrow looking to sneak onto the list, which has been pretty stagnant over the last few weeks. Let's all cross our fingers and pray that the new horror comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism, about a teenager who gets possessed by a demonic spirit, is good enough to crack the top 10. As for what's on the list today, it's largely unchanged from yesterday, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still ruling supreme, now and forever.
No ‘Rah-Rah Canada’ for Amazon Studios: Streamer On the Hunt for Half-Hour Formats That Aren’t Uber-Canadian
Amazon Studios wants to beef up its content library in Canada. And the quickest way to do that, according to Brent Haynes, the studio’s head of originals in Canada, is with half-hour formats. “With the exception of ‘Three Pines,’ we are doing half-hours and that’s because they help quickly build our library. But, that is also one of the gaps in our programming,” Haynes said recently during a Content Canada session in Toronto. “A lot of our other territories are doing one-hours and crime dramas, so we don’t need to repeat that,” he continued. “We are aware of what’s coming out around...
