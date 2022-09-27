If Liam Neeson losing his memory can make it into Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list, just imagine what Jake Gyllenhaal robbing a bank and riding in the back of a speeding ambulance can do. Ambulance is one of several new releases coming out tomorrow looking to sneak onto the list, which has been pretty stagnant over the last few weeks. Let's all cross our fingers and pray that the new horror comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism, about a teenager who gets possessed by a demonic spirit, is good enough to crack the top 10. As for what's on the list today, it's largely unchanged from yesterday, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still ruling supreme, now and forever.

TV SHOWS ・ 17 HOURS AGO