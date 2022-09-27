ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JPS celebrates improvement in Department of Education Accountability Rating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School System is celebrating a major achievement in education for a district mired in controversy over its recent ratings. State test results show the district has improved. Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene announced a milestone for the district, with its rating improving from a “D” to a “C”.
WAPT

Metro school district grades vary from A to D

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
Madison County Journal

Madison schools earn ‘A’ rating

The Madison County School District has once again earned a strong A rating, according to the 2021-2022 district and school accountability results from the state Department of Education. Madison County Schools Superintendent of Education Charlotte Seals said she is proud of every student, teacher, and administrator for achieving the outstanding...
Madison County Journal

Ridgeland senior aces ACT

Allen C. Richert III, son of Dr. Allen Richert, Jr. and Dr. Jan Richardson Richert and a senior at Ridgeland High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S....
WLBT

Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing...
WAPT

3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
WJTV 12

Man arrested for Northside Drive business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested a man for a business burglary on Wednesday, September 28. Police said Will Markell Ford, 42, busted out the front window pane of the Food Depot located at 3188 Northside Drive. According to police, Ford was still inside of the business when officers responded on scene. He was arrested […]
WAPT

Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
WLBT

Meter installations reveal lead connections at 16 Jackson homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Meter installations have revealed that another 16 addresses in the capital city have lead in the water. Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said crews determined that the connections at 16 addresses had lead pipes, meaning the water going into those homes is contaminated. He said his...
WJTV 12

Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
WJTV 12

AIDS Memorial Quilt featured in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National AIDS Memorial, Southern AIDS Coalition and Gilead Sciences will make a stop in the City of Jackson to display the AIDS Memorial Quilt. The quilt will at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum beginning from Wednesday, September 28 until Tuesday, October 4. Leaders of the National AIDS Memorial wanted to spread awareness about […]
JACKSON, MS

