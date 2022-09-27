Read full article on original website
WLBT
JPS celebrates improvement in Department of Education Accountability Rating
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School System is celebrating a major achievement in education for a district mired in controversy over its recent ratings. State test results show the district has improved. Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene announced a milestone for the district, with its rating improving from a “D” to a “C”.
WLBT
Walking trail, outdoor pavilion to open at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park Oct. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love all things outdoor, a new walking trail and outdoor pavilion will officially open to the public at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex will open to the public on October 1. The Spotter’s Adventure Trail (a museum walking trail) and The...
WAPT
Metro school district grades vary from A to D
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
Madison County Journal
Madison schools earn ‘A’ rating
The Madison County School District has once again earned a strong A rating, according to the 2021-2022 district and school accountability results from the state Department of Education. Madison County Schools Superintendent of Education Charlotte Seals said she is proud of every student, teacher, and administrator for achieving the outstanding...
WLBT
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five female students were arrested after a fist fight broke out inside Crystal Springs High School early Wednesday morning. Police say the altercation stemmed from a derogatory Instagram post about a graduate of the high school that was killed on Friday. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20,...
WLBT
Crash in Warren County involving school bus results in minor injuries
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus in Warren County on Thursday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 20 east. According to the MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 57-year-old Jacqueline James of...
WLBT
Capital city lifts boil water notice for thousands of connections, including Belhaven and Millsaps area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water notices for the following capital city residents on the City’s drinking water system:. For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1875 after 4 p.m. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
14-year-old phenom emerging at Wesson High School. Meet O'Mari Johnson.
O'Mari Johnson may very well be the most explosive ninth grader in the state of Mississippi...or anywhere for that matter. The 14-year-old out of Wesson (Miss.) Attendance.
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland senior aces ACT
Allen C. Richert III, son of Dr. Allen Richert, Jr. and Dr. Jan Richardson Richert and a senior at Ridgeland High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S....
WLBT
Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing...
vicksburgnews.com
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
WAPT
3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
WLBT
Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Felecia Nave said, “we’re hitting above our weight class. Because we believe in our students. We believe in what Alcorn State University has to offer.”. Dr. Felecia Nave is part of the historic 150 years of Alcorn State University. She is the first...
Man arrested for Northside Drive business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested a man for a business burglary on Wednesday, September 28. Police said Will Markell Ford, 42, busted out the front window pane of the Food Depot located at 3188 Northside Drive. According to police, Ford was still inside of the business when officers responded on scene. He was arrested […]
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
WLBT
Meter installations reveal lead connections at 16 Jackson homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Meter installations have revealed that another 16 addresses in the capital city have lead in the water. Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said crews determined that the connections at 16 addresses had lead pipes, meaning the water going into those homes is contaminated. He said his...
Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
wbrc.com
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A family outing in Mississippi ended in tragedy when Latravious “Duke” Williams died from a gunshot injury after leaving a high school football game. The 20-year-old’s death has shattered his family, who said they want the gun violence to stop. Three...
AIDS Memorial Quilt featured in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National AIDS Memorial, Southern AIDS Coalition and Gilead Sciences will make a stop in the City of Jackson to display the AIDS Memorial Quilt. The quilt will at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum beginning from Wednesday, September 28 until Tuesday, October 4. Leaders of the National AIDS Memorial wanted to spread awareness about […]
