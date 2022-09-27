ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Bella Ease unveils newly upgraded facility

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Bella Ease unveiled its new and improved facilities this afternoon at their open house. After months of hard work, community members were finally able to see the new location at 707 Broadway Street in Quincy. Bella Ease provides a variety of services focusing on educating...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

NECAC seeking homeowners for Self-Help Housing Program

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — NECAC is seeking participants for the Self-Help Housing Program. This program helps homeowners who meet the income guidelines to fix up their homes, in which NECAC provides building materials free of charge through grant money. The only thing homeowners are responsible for is the labor.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
khqa.com

Clarksville to receive grant to build flood protection system

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — The city of Clarksville will be receiving a $1.7 million grant to construct a removable flood protection system along the Mississippi River to keep businesses open and operating while protecting historic downtown Clarksville. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant will be matched by $10 million...
CLARKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Carbon dioxide pipeline proposal draws opposition, action

Illinois, Iowa (KHQA) — Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed a plan to build a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. The pipeline would run through five different states including Illinois and Iowa. This proposal is nothing new to residents in McDonough County, and now, county board member Mike Cox says people...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Government
Quincy, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Government
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Business
khqa.com

Richard Niemann Sr., former president & CEO Niemann Foods, dies at 91

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Richard H. Niemann Sr., the former president and CEO of Quincy’s Niemann Foods, has died. Niemann died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home at the age of 91. Niemann Foods operates County Market in Quincy and throughout the Midwest. Funeral services for...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Bowling Green, Hannibal climb in latest Missouri Media Football State Polls

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges

FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Khqa#The Quincy City Council#The Finance Committee
khqa.com

Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy