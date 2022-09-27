Read full article on original website
Bella Ease unveils newly upgraded facility
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Bella Ease unveiled its new and improved facilities this afternoon at their open house. After months of hard work, community members were finally able to see the new location at 707 Broadway Street in Quincy. Bella Ease provides a variety of services focusing on educating...
NECAC seeking homeowners for Self-Help Housing Program
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — NECAC is seeking participants for the Self-Help Housing Program. This program helps homeowners who meet the income guidelines to fix up their homes, in which NECAC provides building materials free of charge through grant money. The only thing homeowners are responsible for is the labor.
Clarksville to receive grant to build flood protection system
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — The city of Clarksville will be receiving a $1.7 million grant to construct a removable flood protection system along the Mississippi River to keep businesses open and operating while protecting historic downtown Clarksville. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant will be matched by $10 million...
Carbon dioxide pipeline proposal draws opposition, action
Illinois, Iowa (KHQA) — Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed a plan to build a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. The pipeline would run through five different states including Illinois and Iowa. This proposal is nothing new to residents in McDonough County, and now, county board member Mike Cox says people...
Richard Niemann Sr., former president & CEO Niemann Foods, dies at 91
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Richard H. Niemann Sr., the former president and CEO of Quincy’s Niemann Foods, has died. Niemann died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home at the age of 91. Niemann Foods operates County Market in Quincy and throughout the Midwest. Funeral services for...
Overnight barn fire in northeast Missouri destroys farm equipment, 250 hay bales
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — An overnight barn fire destroyed thousands of dollars in farm equipment and hay bales. Firefighters with the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called out just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a blaze six miles southeast of Shelbina. When crews arrived at the scene on Monroe...
Bowling Green, Hannibal climb in latest Missouri Media Football State Polls
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
