PLAINFIELD — A traffic violation near the local high school Wednesday set off a chain reaction that left two injured, according to police. Plainfield officers responded to Plainfield High School at 108 Putnam Road around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday for a report that multiple cars had crashed in front of the school. Upon arrival, they determined the crash had occurred when a Mercedes traveling northbound on Putnam Road failed to grant the right of way to a Honda traveling southbound as the Mercedes made a left turn into the high school parking lot, according to police.

PLAINFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO