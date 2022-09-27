Read full article on original website
Barton Volleyball taken down in five hosting Garden City
The Barton Community College volleyball team's rally fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym as Garden City Community College won in five 15-25, 29-27, 25-21, 21-25, and 15-11. The Cougars' loss to Garden City was the first in the lopsided historical series, snapping Barton's 45 match and 17 home...
Barton women's golf takes on four-year schools with 7th place at Lady Tiger Classic
The Barton Community College women's golf team placed 7th Tuesday at the Lady Tiger Classic held at Hays' Smoky Hill Country Club. Playing on its first upper tier course and among a field of NCAA Division II teams coming off spring 2022 Top-25 rankings, Barton held its own among the twelve team tournament.
Wednesday on Sports Day
- Panther football coach Erin Beck and Junior linebacker and offensive lineman Matthew Johnson. - The Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock. - Panther volleyball coach Shelly Duvall and Junior's Sadie Spray and Lauryn Davis. - Wednesday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of the past 24-hours.
Great Bend Middle School dance is Friday
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Fall Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is...
Moss-Thorns Gallery in NW Kansas hosts inaugural exhibit
Fort Hays State University's Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art is hosting its first traveling exhibit since moving to its new home in the Center for Art and Design building. "Landfall Press: Five Decades Exhibition" is a retrospective of 50 years of Jack Lemon's print shop, which was in Santa Fe, N.M.
Great Bend gearing up for Flatlander Half Marathon, 5K Oct. 15
Exercise breeding exercise. That's one of the primary goals for the Flatlander Half Marathon and 5K runs coming to Great Bend on Oct. 15. Back for a seventh year, the event not only promotes physical well-being, but also raises money for Be Well Barton County. "The initial intent of the...
Local Kiwanis looking to improve park on east side of Great Bend
The city of Great Bend is looking to improve the area with its Quality of Life projects. Great Bend Kiwanis Club is eyeing a project of its own. The club would like to help with the installation of new playground equipment and a bathroom in the park located just off 281 Bypass between Broadway and Park streets. Great Bend Kiwanis Board Member Suresh Maharjan said kids on the east side of the city also need a safe place to play.
Hays High Announces Homecoming 2022 Candidates
On Friday, Sept. 9, the 2022 Homecoming candidates were announced. The senior class voted for possible candidates the week prior. The queen candidates are seniors Lily Biggs, Hannah Eikenberry, Avery Harmoney, Savannah Lawson and Rilee Schwarz. King candidates are seniors Blake Buckles, Royal Gantt, Karsten Koenke, Remy Stull and Tanner Werth.
Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns
ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
Great Bend Chamber After Hours event Thursday
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce After Hours with Nex-Tech Wireless is Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. at 2827 10th Street. Enjoy food and beverages exclusively from Kansas (like Dry Lake Brewing beer), hear about their Nex-Tech Wireless' promotions, learn how to get a FREE Apple Watch and register to win door prizes including Bluetooth earbuds and a speaker.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Great Bend looking into separating large and small dogs at dog park
Great Bend's .15% sales tax increase designated for “quality of life” projects that was approved last November is expected to generate $567,000 in 2023. A 10-year capital improvement plan was organized by a committee to outline projects to tackle. In 2023, Great Bend has proposed allocating $10,000 from...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Geesling asks city to consider making Pratt a no-whistle zone
Pratt resident told Pratt City Commissioners at their September 19 meeting that she and her neighbors would like Pratt to be declared a no-whistle zone. The request would require that the city pass an ordinance prohibiting the trains of the Union Pacific railroad from blowing their horns within Pratt city limits.
Best-selling romance author to visit Russell
RUSSELL — Patricia Davids is an internationally published, award-winning, USA Today bestselling author of 50 inspirational and Amish romance novels, primarily published by Harper Collins’ Harlequin imprint. Born and raised in central Kansas, Patricia combines her faith, Midwest values and quirky humor into emotionally rich, sweet romance stories that deal with contemporary issues. She has sold over 3,000,000 books world-wide since her first novel appeared in stores in 2005. A former NICU nurse, Patricia currently resides on a farm near Abilene, with one spoiled dog named Sugar and her special needs cat called Weeble.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway
RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.
Great Bend reveals plans for a public shooting range
A formal approval of the master plan is expected at an upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting, but a 10-year capital improvement plan for “quality of life” projects is taking shape with many ventures expected in the near future. One of the proposed projects to get started in the next year or two is the addition of a public shooting range.
