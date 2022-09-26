ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AZFamily

Next week bringing temperatures below 100 for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the 70′s, and we will hit a high on Thursday finally below 100. Our average high this time of year is 96 degrees. This afternoon, we will see a few clouds from a low south of us and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the high country.
AZFamily

With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
AZFamily

Phoenix roofers helping with emergency hurricane relief in Florida

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers from Apple Roofing are caravanning across the country to help in Hurricane relief efforts. The Phoenix branch joined other branches nationwide. In all, the company sent 75 workers to do work on homes and businesses hit by the storm. “The goal is to mitigate the...
Arizona State
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend

October officially arrives this weekend and with the hopefully cooler weather comes a few more reasons to spend some time outside. This weekend offers three chances to celebrate all things beer and two opportunities to visit markets that have returned from summer breaks. On Thursday, gear up for a packed...
AZFamily

Local Red Cross Volunteers in Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Red Cross volunteers from the Valley are now in Florida helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes. Mary Reagan, a former registered nurse from Phoenix is manning a shelter between Gainesville...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire task force packed, ready for call to help in Ian aftermath

PHOENIX – A task force of nearly 150 Phoenix firefighters is ready to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, if the need arises. One of 28 FEMA urban search-and-rescue teams, Phoenix-based Arizona Task Force 1 has two semitrucks, two box trucks and six boats to add to the response to the disaster in Florida.
AZFamily

Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
AZFamily

New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division...
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
AZFamily

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
knau.org

Changes coming to Arizona driver's test

Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
AZFamily

Arizona News

Community stepping up to find missing hiker last seen near Cave Creek trail. Steve said Kathleen is an avid hiker, but it was her first time at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Take a glimpse inside W Scottsdale’s $15K mega suite booked for Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
