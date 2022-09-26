Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Next week bringing temperatures below 100 for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the 70′s, and we will hit a high on Thursday finally below 100. Our average high this time of year is 96 degrees. This afternoon, we will see a few clouds from a low south of us and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the high country.
AZFamily
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
AZFamily
Phoenix roofers helping with emergency hurricane relief in Florida
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers from Apple Roofing are caravanning across the country to help in Hurricane relief efforts. The Phoenix branch joined other branches nationwide. In all, the company sent 75 workers to do work on homes and businesses hit by the storm. “The goal is to mitigate the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend
October officially arrives this weekend and with the hopefully cooler weather comes a few more reasons to spend some time outside. This weekend offers three chances to celebrate all things beer and two opportunities to visit markets that have returned from summer breaks. On Thursday, gear up for a packed...
AZFamily
Local Red Cross Volunteers in Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Red Cross volunteers from the Valley are now in Florida helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes. Mary Reagan, a former registered nurse from Phoenix is manning a shelter between Gainesville...
KTAR.com
Phoenix Fire task force packed, ready for call to help in Ian aftermath
PHOENIX – A task force of nearly 150 Phoenix firefighters is ready to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, if the need arises. One of 28 FEMA urban search-and-rescue teams, Phoenix-based Arizona Task Force 1 has two semitrucks, two box trucks and six boats to add to the response to the disaster in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling powerful storm's impact
It's been described as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and as Hurricane Ian makes its way across Florida, some current and former Arizonans are getting caught in the storm. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
AZFamily
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division...
KOLD-TV
Health experts predict Arizona will see the worst flu season in years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flu season is almost here and with the COVID pandemic seeming to taper off, health officials across the country and in Arizona are saying it could be a bad one. The 2019 - 2020 season saw nearly 36,500 laboratory-confirmed cases. That’s more than 10,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
knau.org
Changes coming to Arizona driver's test
Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Community stepping up to find missing hiker last seen near Cave Creek trail. Steve said Kathleen is an avid hiker, but it was her first time at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Take a glimpse inside W Scottsdale’s $15K mega suite booked for Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
VIDEO: Arizona family of 6 rescued from monsoon floodwaters
MARICOPA, Ariz. — They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. A video posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety showed the...
Comments / 0