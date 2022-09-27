Read full article on original website
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix
It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix housing inventory rising: What it means for buyers
It has been a challenge for buyers to find homes across the Valley for the past two years. Due to low inventory, bidding wars became the norm. Now, demand is falling, and Phoenix housing inventory is rising as interest rates make it more expensive to borrow. Although the Phoenix housing market is in a state of cooldown, there is a low chance of a housing market crash.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. : Sold-out crowd celebrates...
5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!
santansun.com
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
azbigmedia.com
How remote work has impacted Metro Phoenix commute times
Although remote work was not unheard of prior to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the ample wave that rose in 2020 continues to ripple through the national workscape. And, although there is still some debate regarding a fully flexible future of work, the movement has so far brought certain undeniable benefits: Whether it has to do with evolving energy costs, health concerns, or investing that time toward more issues of personal value, cutting down on at least some of the previous commute times has been highly appreciated.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
azbigmedia.com
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
azbigmedia.com
How do discriminatory policies impact Arizona’s housing crisis?
Discriminatory policies enacted more than 100 years ago foreshadowed Arizona’s housing crisis, an expert said Sept. 11 during a gathering aimed at raising awareness about the city’s lack of affordable housing. The redlining map system segregated people of color to the most hazardous areas that make up South...
azbigmedia.com
Real estate opportunities in space? Here’s how to learn more
The opening line of a wildly popular TV show in the 1960s proclaimed: “Space, the final frontier.” With living and conducting business in space a no-too-far-off reality, Blue Origin is leading the way and rewriting the line: “Space, the next frontier.”. Kiah Erlich, Head of Astronaut Sales...
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
franchising.com
Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Opening Fourth Phoenix Location
Iconic double drive-thru burger restaurant to open its fourth location in Phoenix, AZ on September 27th. September 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced the opening of its fourth Rally’s restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Located at 7890 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix residents will be able to order and enjoy Rally’s vast menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes, as well as Rally’s famous seasoned fries, which have been voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.
