Israel Abanikanda rushed for more than 100 yards for the third straight game as Pitt (3-1, 0-0 ACC) took care of Rhode Island (2-2, 1-1 CAA) by a score of 45-24 at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Despite the return of quarterback Kedon Slovis (20-of-27 passes completed for 189 yards) to the starting lineup, Pitt relied heavily on its running game to get the job done against an overmatched Rhode Island football team. The Panthers have won two straight games after losing in overtime to Tennessee in Week 2.

