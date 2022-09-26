ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech vs. No 24 Pitt football: Live game blog, How to Watch and Stream, Betting Odds, and Game Preview

TIME: 8:00 P.M. (ETC) ONLINE VIDEO STREAMING: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Israel Abanikanda rushed for more than 100 yards for the third straight game as Pitt (3-1, 0-0 ACC) took care of Rhode Island (2-2, 1-1 CAA) by a score of 45-24 at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Despite the return of quarterback Kedon Slovis (20-of-27 passes completed for 189 yards) to the starting lineup, Pitt relied heavily on its running game to get the job done against an overmatched Rhode Island football team. The Panthers have won two straight games after losing in overtime to Tennessee in Week 2.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
