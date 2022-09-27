ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Cassidy on Golden Knights' First Preseason Game

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
VGK Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJUuO_0iBR4UT400

The Vegas Golden Knights loss their first preseason game at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1.

There were both good things and bad that can be taken away from the Vegas Golden Knights' first game of the preseason.

The 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche was certainly not how Vegas had hoped to open preseason play, but of course, losses are not to be dwelled on in preseason.

The team has had little time to settle in during this first week of preseason. After hitting the ice for the first day of practice on Thursday, Vegas had to gear up to begin preseason play just three days later.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said the tight windows of preparation are far from a concern for players fighting for spots in camp.

"It's never ideal when you travel a day game, that's typical in preseason; L.A. is doing it I think today [as well]," Cassidy told the media ahead of Vegas' second preseason game on Monday. "Most of the players are competing for spots in the lineup, so they're not worrying about that or their focus is on trying to play the best game they can to push for a spot. So as I said, I think we had enough time once we got there to sort of do our prep, players get stretched out. And I thought actually it didn't affect us at all. Our start was very good. We played the way we wanted to, we just, as the game went on, got ourselves into a little bit of penalty trouble."

Cassidy said that goaltender Michael Hutchinson , who made the start in net for Vegas on Sunday, is not being overlooked in the team's goalie competition.

"Listen, we know that there's some open competition here, and I wouldn't not include Hutch in that mix," Cassidy said. "I know Logan -- we've talked about where everyone is -- but Hutch is another one, if you look at the numbers, that [is] very comparable. He was good yesterday. I thought we played well in front of him. He came up with the saves we needed and then controlled the rebounds."

One of the highlights from the Golden Knights' performance was the play of forward Paul Cotter, who scored the team's lone goal on Sunday.

"He was our best player, not because he scored, but that's certainly part of it," Cassidy said. "He had I think three good looks. First one coming in off the lane, using his body to get position. It's a one-on-one. NHL play all day, right? You're parallel with a guy. Can you work? Can you use your speed, skill, or physicality to get inside? [He] used his speed and his physicality to get inside, [then] used his skill to get the shot off."

