Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
fox5dc.com
DC area weekend events canceled as Hurricane Ian approaches
Remnants of Hurricane Ian are impacting some events here in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For instance, if you head to the website for the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, the first thing you’ll see is a message reading in part, "due to unsafe weather conditions … We have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel."
fox5dc.com
Rockville couple indicted for attempting to assist Russia in conflict with Ukraine
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Rockville couple has been indicted and charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information ("IIHI"), related to their efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Anna Gabrielian, age 36, and her husband, Jamie Lee...
fox5dc.com
DC region prepares resources for remnants of Tropical Storm Ian over weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to move across the area. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Ian is now aiming for the Atlantic...
fox5dc.com
DC prepares as remnants of Hurricane Ian expected as tropical storm into weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it aims for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Christopher Rodriguez,...
fox5dc.com
Match set to honor local boxing legend Buddy Harrison canceled
WASHINGTON - Out of respect for D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family, the Beltway Battles: Round 3 event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, Events DC announced. In a statement, Events DC said the decision was also made in consideration of the D.C. boxing community, which is grieving the...
fox5dc.com
Arlington Public Schools limits attendance at athletic events
ARLINGTON, Va. - A northern Virginia school district is paring back the number of people who can attend sporting events. Arlington County recently notified parents of some changes that will make it hard for students to attend games of schools they don’t attend. Earlier this year, Arlington County police...
fox5dc.com
New 227 area code coming to Maryland
Move over 301 and 240, area code 227 has arrived in Maryland. The new area code will cover the same geographic area as 301 and 240, which includes residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties, and elsewhere. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports on the phone number changes coming to the area in 2023.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in DC’s Trinidad neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in the northeast. Police told FOX 5 the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced...
fox5dc.com
Frederic Co. student caught on video using a racial slur could face hate crime charges
FREDERICK, Md. - A Frederick County mother tells FOX 5 she is pulling her son out of his high school and is upset with how the school responded to a student football player’s alleged repeated use of a racial slur. The issue involves a junior varsity football player at...
fox5dc.com
Three Amtrak train cars derailed at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Three train cars lost contact with the track during a slow-speed equipment movement Monday morning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to Amtrak. "The train was not in service and did not have passengers onboard. There was no impact to Amtrak service or any crew injuries," said Amtrak representative Kimberly Woods. "The cars remained upright."
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County bill seeks to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
Montgomery County, Maryland is seeking to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, following cities across the nation. Katie Barlow reports.
fox5dc.com
Reward increased to $55k for arrest of Avery Miler
D.C. police and the FBI are stepping up efforts to find a man they say is a dangerous killer. Avery Miler is accused of murdering a young father who was working in Southeast last month. Yesterday, police said Miler fired shots at officers in Northeast. He's still on the loose. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports with the latest from investigators.
fox5dc.com
Amtrak train hits man in Lanham
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak Acela train that hit a man near the North Carrollton station Tuesday evening has resumed service nearly three and a half hours behind schedule. According to the national railroad passenger company, residual delays are still expected. Amtrak officials said its Acela Train 2122...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
fox5dc.com
Man charged with murdering his dad has mental health issues, family says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia son accused of killing his own father was charged with second-degree murder Thursday inside a Fairfax County court. Samy Hassanein, 36, was arraigned in court Thursday before a judge. His family was there, and they are speaking out about how we got to...
fox5dc.com
Large brush fire breaks out in Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON - Firefighters are working to extinguish a large brush fire that ignited in Anacostia Park Tuesday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials are at the scene in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive Southeast wetting down the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials have deployed fireboats to provide water...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into racial slur used by high school football player
A Junior Varsity football player at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, was heard in more than one video using the N-word, and now a parent in the county is pulling her son out of the school. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for suspect after double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
