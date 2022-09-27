ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

DC area weekend events canceled as Hurricane Ian approaches

Remnants of Hurricane Ian are impacting some events here in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For instance, if you head to the website for the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, the first thing you’ll see is a message reading in part, "due to unsafe weather conditions … We have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel."
fox5dc.com

Match set to honor local boxing legend Buddy Harrison canceled

WASHINGTON - Out of respect for D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family, the Beltway Battles: Round 3 event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, Events DC announced. In a statement, Events DC said the decision was also made in consideration of the D.C. boxing community, which is grieving the...
fox5dc.com

Arlington Public Schools limits attendance at athletic events

ARLINGTON, Va. - A northern Virginia school district is paring back the number of people who can attend sporting events. Arlington County recently notified parents of some changes that will make it hard for students to attend games of schools they don’t attend. Earlier this year, Arlington County police...
fox5dc.com

New 227 area code coming to Maryland

Move over 301 and 240, area code 227 has arrived in Maryland. The new area code will cover the same geographic area as 301 and 240, which includes residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties, and elsewhere. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports on the phone number changes coming to the area in 2023.
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in DC’s Trinidad neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in the northeast. Police told FOX 5 the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced...
fox5dc.com

Three Amtrak train cars derailed at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Three train cars lost contact with the track during a slow-speed equipment movement Monday morning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to Amtrak. "The train was not in service and did not have passengers onboard. There was no impact to Amtrak service or any crew injuries," said Amtrak representative Kimberly Woods. "The cars remained upright."
fox5dc.com

Reward increased to $55k for arrest of Avery Miler

D.C. police and the FBI are stepping up efforts to find a man they say is a dangerous killer. Avery Miler is accused of murdering a young father who was working in Southeast last month. Yesterday, police said Miler fired shots at officers in Northeast. He's still on the loose. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports with the latest from investigators.
fox5dc.com

Amtrak train hits man in Lanham

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak Acela train that hit a man near the North Carrollton station Tuesday evening has resumed service nearly three and a half hours behind schedule. According to the national railroad passenger company, residual delays are still expected. Amtrak officials said its Acela Train 2122...
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
fox5dc.com

Large brush fire breaks out in Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON - Firefighters are working to extinguish a large brush fire that ignited in Anacostia Park Tuesday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials are at the scene in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive Southeast wetting down the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials have deployed fireboats to provide water...
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
