American Classical Education withdraws appeal to TN public charter school commission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American Classical Education has withdrawn its appeal to the Tennessee public charter school commission. Gov. Lee announced in February that Tennessee would soon partner with Hillsdale College, a private Christian college in Michigan. The announcement came with both praise and backlash from Metro parents. The...
Chronically absent students at MNPS has doubled since pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Director of Metro Schools says too many students are not coming to class. Since the pandemic, the number of what they call "chronically absent" students has reportedly doubled. Chronically absent means 10 days or more out of class. Those absences could be either excused...
New Tennessee law requires teachers to list and post classroom materials online
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A push for more transparency in school libraries strikes up a controversial debate, especially now that the term “library” is being expanded to also define content that’s located inside the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 received Governor Bill Lee’s signature back on March 24th. Lee said the law would ensure that parents are aware of what’s available to students in their libraries, but not everyone agrees with the move.
Parents, advocates react to Tennessee state's TCAP scores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s list of "priority schools" also known as underperforming schools, include 18 right here in Metro. These schools falling in the bottom 5% paint a grim picture of the improvement needed. Kenya Rollins has two kids in these schools and is calling for more...
Nashville's Community Oversight Board filling three seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Community Oversight Board is putting out the call for new members. The 11 member board that brings accountability to the Metro Police department will have several openings soon. Three positions will be opening up in January on Nashville's Community Oversight Board. The term will...
Rutherford County needs to hire 9 Student Resource Officers
RUTHERFORD COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is looking for nine school resource officers right now. So who is covering the gap? FOX 17 News Justin McFarland is here with an explanation. School safety is a huge priority for many parents. Rutherford County is trying to...
Nashville's 'A Mighty Voice' BBQ competition gives back to children without a voice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A BBQ competition comes to Nashville this weekend to advocate for children who need a voice. “A Mighty Voice” BBG competition benefits four local nonprofit organizations that share the same mission of helping children in need. Each nonprofit included in the event is listed...
The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU
Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
Tennessee veterans leave Nashville airport on Honor Flight to DC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Twenty-eight Middle Tennessee veterans boarded a flight from Nashville International Airport early Wednesday on an Honor Flight to our nation's capital. Three of those veterans fought in World War II. The Honor Flight program celebrates veterans with a sendoff from more than 40 BNA veteran...
Organizations partner to give free diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One in three Tennessee families struggle with diaper insecurity and several organizations are banding together to give away free diapers to bring much needed attention to the issue during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. UnitedHealthCare, Nashville Diaper Connection and Connectus Health will be at Robert...
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NFD reports 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road Thursday night. The fire burned a condominium complex. NFD says that no injuries have been reported. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. Get reports like this and all...
Project Return Helps Former Inmates Find Jobs
Nearly 15,000 people are released from Tennessee penitentiaries each year. Project Return is dedicated to helping the formerly incarcerated successfully transition back into communities and work. Founded in Nashville in 1979, Project Return expanded to Chattanooga in 2021. The nonprofit program provides the resources and services, including employment training and...
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
Governor Lee recruiting nationwide for Tennessee Highway Patrol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a recruitment video for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) to renew efforts attracting out of state law enforcement officers to the Volunteer State. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California...
73% of Nashvillians Support New General Hospital
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville General Hospital (NGH) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Webb and the Metro Hospital Authority Board considered the future of the city’s public hospital and a new, modern facility after 30 years of leasing at the current location. A recent county-wide poll shows that more than 73% support NGH’s relocation proposal for a new hospital.
Third Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing gun to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A third Pearl-Cohn High School student is in custody for reportedly bringing a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old junior Wednesday morning as he exited the bus. Police say a school resource officer learned the student threated to bring a gun to...
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
