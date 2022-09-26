ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James says his focus will be on "being available"

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
Of the four major pro sports in North America, basketball is the most superstar-driven sport, and LeBron James may be the biggest superstar in the sport, both on and off the court.

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, he has seemingly defied Father Time by continuing to put up elite numbers, even as he starts to get into his late 30s.

However, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy in three of his four seasons with the Purple and Gold. He appeared in at least 60 games in a season only once in his time with the team.

Therefore, it is no surprise to hear James talk about his particular focus for this upcoming season.

Via Lakers Daily:

“James made it clear that he simply wants to work on being more available for his team in the upcoming season.”

The 37-year-old dealt with multiple injuries last season, including a sprained ankle, ab injury and a troublesome swollen knee. The injuries that he and other key players had were a major factor in Los Angeles failing to reach the play-in tournament last season.

He told Los Angeles-based Spectrum SportsNet that he was fully healthy during media day on Monday.

If James and his teammates are fortunate enough to avoid significant injuries this season, the Lakers could end up surprising some fans and observers.

