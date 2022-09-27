Read full article on original website
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Katie Boulter
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Jelena Ostapenko.
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Jelena Ostapenko vs Kaia Kanepi
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Belinda Bencic.
ATP Sofia Day 4 Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges
With the home star Grigor Dimitrov out of the tournament, it will be interesting to watch who the crowd gets behind as we will see the rest of the second round played out. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Holger Rune.
ATP Tel Aviv Day 4 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Andujar
The ATP Tel Aviv Open is up and running with the top players set to play in what promises to be an exciting day of tennis. Round of 16 action is set to conclude with three of the top five seeds in action. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all five scheduled Round of 16 matches for you.
ATP Seoul Quarterfinal Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka
The top two seeds remain in the ATP 250 event in Seoul as we’ve reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Korea Open. Both Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie might have their hands full on Friday though. Can Yoshihito Nishioka or Jenson Brooksby produce an upset? Who do you think takes the other two last eight matches?
WTA Parma Semifinal Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Danka Kovinic
The semifinal matches are set at the WTA 250 in Parma. In what has come to be expected in the WTA, just two seeds make up the four semifinalists and only one of the top five seeds in the draw has reached this stage. That seed is the tournament’s #1-seeded player Maria Sakkari, who is the heavy favorite to take the title.
WTA Tallinn Quarterfinal Predictions Including Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova
The quarterfinals at the WTA Tallinn Open are set. Some of the world’s best remain in what is a loaded 250-level field with five seeded players in action on Friday looking to punch a ticket into the semifinals. All four quarterfinal matches provide intrigue, with the pick of the matches third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia vs seventh eed Barbora Krejcikova. As always, we at LWOT will have the prediction every match in Tallinn on quarterfinal Friday, but who will reach the last four?
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
Canada was edged by Uruguay in international friendly
The Canadian men’s national team lost their final game of the September window. This was to a tough Uruguay team in Bratislava, Slovakia. Both teams played at the National Football Stadium (Stadion Tehelné Pole) in downtown Bratislava in front of Canadian and Uruguayan fans the team played a solid 90 minutes. However, Canada was edged by Uruguay at the National Football Stadium in Slovakia.
