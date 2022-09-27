Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Literacy nook installed at local laundromats
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local families can now enjoy a good book while waiting at the laundromat. The United Way of the Wabash Valley unveiled a Family Read, Play and Learn Nook at Sullivan Laundry Center on Wednesday. The nook is equipped with table and chairs, a book stand,...
MyWabashValley.com
I-70 exit ramp closures planned due to construction
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct....
MyWabashValley.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
MyWabashValley.com
CASY’s 16th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth stopped by Good Day Live to chat with Julie about the upcoming Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. The event, which will feature WTWO/WAWV’s Shelby Reilly, is set to take place on Friday, October 7...
MyWabashValley.com
More sunny days
Hurricane Ian heads for Florida. Satellite shows it well. Many warnings for FL. A frost advisory NW of here. Ian will track into FL in the next 24-36 hours. High of 68 and low of 40 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are still low. Water vapor satellite has dry air over us. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry and sunny the next two days. The wind stays from a north direction. We look to stay dry for a while yet. Temps will warm later this week. Tonight, clear and 39. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 65. Dry and warmer through the weekend and into the start of next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Family fun for a good cause: Scare at the Vigo County Fairgrounds
THE DRIVE THRU SCARE AT THE VIGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. The event is being held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds on US Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
MyWabashValley.com
Getting a little warmer
Ian now off the FL coast. Will move into SC next. High of 68 and low of 41 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NE wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are higher today. Water vapor satellite has dry air here. Satellite and radar are all clear here. Next 48 hours will stay dry. We stay dry for several days. Temps warm for the weekend but turn cooler again later next week. Tonight, clear and 42. Tomorrow, sunny and 72. Dry and mild for the weekend and nice well into next week.
MyWabashValley.com
THS marching band hits the ‘right note’ in competition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The past three weeks, Terre Haute South’s marching band has won first place in multiple invitational competitions. On October 8, the band heads to Whiteland High School to compete for a spot in the state finals against several high schools. The band’s piece that they’ve been working on is called Heavy Metal.
