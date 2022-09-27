Hurricane Ian heads for Florida. Satellite shows it well. Many warnings for FL. A frost advisory NW of here. Ian will track into FL in the next 24-36 hours. High of 68 and low of 40 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are still low. Water vapor satellite has dry air over us. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry and sunny the next two days. The wind stays from a north direction. We look to stay dry for a while yet. Temps will warm later this week. Tonight, clear and 39. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 65. Dry and warmer through the weekend and into the start of next week.

