NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
WDSU
NOLA-PS officials go door to door in New Orleans shedding light on Attendance Awareness Month
NEW ORLEANS — September is "Attendance Awareness Month" and NOLA Public Schools have been trying their best to spread awareness throughout our city on the severe impacts of being absent from school. At least 100 workers and volunteers with the school system canvassed areas across New Orleans, from Uptown...
NOLA.com
Free Old Arabi Sugar Fest announces musical lineup, two contests
The sweet satisfaction of a good south Louisiana festival comes to the Old Arabi Sugar Fest on Saturday at the Aycock Barn. The free festival benefits the nonprofit Old Arabi Neighborhood Association. Highlights of the festival will include a dessert competition and a doughnut eating contest. The entertainment schedule includes:
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown
It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
NOLA.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
NOLA.com
Our Views: A Jefferson Parish legend shows that communities can change
When he was a kid, Stanley Crosby walked to Gretna Colored Elementary School, avoiding sidewalks because, as he remembers it, Black people weren’t supposed to use them. Some White children took school buses. Black children who got rides rode in the back of pickup trucks. Crosby remembers his school...
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor accused of living in city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has been questioned by the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission after a letter sent Thursday alleges the mayor has been living in the Upper Pontalba, a city-owned building, for months. The organization says Cantrell may have violated city policy and is...
NOLA.com
See 5 fashionable homes for just over $1 million, located from downtown to Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
St. Mary's Academy principal, De La Salle Sports Hall of Fame, and other metro schools news
ST. MARY'S ACADEMY: The new president of St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans is Pamela M. Rogers, a longtime administrator at the school. Rogers is the first layperson to hold that position. She succeeds Sister Jennie Jones, who has retired after 20 years at St. Mary's. Rogers first came to St. Mary’s in 2007 as a liaison between FEMA and the academy after Hurricane Katrina.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival
If you are from New Orleans or visiting from somewhere else, here are 5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation October 14-16, live from beautiful Lafayette Square in New Orleans. World class barbecue A legendary music lineup Historic […]
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
WDSU
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
NOLA.com
New chaplain at Xavier University of New Orleans, pre-college STEM, and other metro college news
XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS: The Rev. Victor Laroche is the new chaplain at Xavier University of New Orleans, where he is also a special assistant to the president for Catholic identity. He is originally from Haiti. Laroche succeeds the Rev. Etido Jerome. EDUCATIONAL EQUITY GRANT: The Gilead Foundation has...
NOLA.com
It's chemistry, not magic: Dan Gill explains how to make your pink hydrangeas turn blue (or vice versa)
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a pink hydrangea and would like to know how to make it bloom blue flowers. — Andy Gordon. Hydrangeas are exceptional in that the color of their flowers can change...
NOLA.com
Treme community meeting exposes deep rifts on addressing the unhoused
Deep divisions were exposed on how to to deal with the unhoused population during a community meeting in Treme hosted by Council Members Eugene Green and Freddie King. The heated meeting, held at the Charbonnet Funeral Home in Treme, brought residents and politicians alike together with starkly different views about what to do.
