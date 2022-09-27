ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Old Arabi Sugar Fest announces musical lineup, two contests

The sweet satisfaction of a good south Louisiana festival comes to the Old Arabi Sugar Fest on Saturday at the Aycock Barn. The free festival benefits the nonprofit Old Arabi Neighborhood Association. Highlights of the festival will include a dessert competition and a doughnut eating contest. The entertainment schedule includes:
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown

It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
New Orleans mayor accused of living in city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has been questioned by the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission after a letter sent Thursday alleges the mayor has been living in the Upper Pontalba, a city-owned building, for months. The organization says Cantrell may have violated city policy and is...
St. Mary's Academy principal, De La Salle Sports Hall of Fame, and other metro schools news

ST. MARY'S ACADEMY: The new president of St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans is Pamela M. Rogers, a longtime administrator at the school. Rogers is the first layperson to hold that position. She succeeds Sister Jennie Jones, who has retired after 20 years at St. Mary's. Rogers first came to St. Mary’s in 2007 as a liaison between FEMA and the academy after Hurricane Katrina.
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
Treme community meeting exposes deep rifts on addressing the unhoused

Deep divisions were exposed on how to to deal with the unhoused population during a community meeting in Treme hosted by Council Members Eugene Green and Freddie King. The heated meeting, held at the Charbonnet Funeral Home in Treme, brought residents and politicians alike together with starkly different views about what to do.
