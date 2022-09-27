Comedian Rob O’Reilly Caught Using N-Word MULTIPLE Times On Stage, Carnival Cruise Fires Him Following Viral Backlash

mega

Comedian Rob O’Reilly has been fired from his entertainment job with Carnival Cruises following viral backlash for his use of the n-word multiple times while on the stage during a show, RadarOnline has learned.

The incident was caught on camera and is the latest in a string of horror stories onboard Carnival vessels.

ThePamelaFrilot/TikTok

A female passenger, Pamela Frilot , on the Carnival cruise ship witnessed the set during which O’Reilly used the racial slur multiple times, before harassing audience members who may have been offended by his poor choice of words.

Frilot posted a video clip on her TikTok, calling out the major cruise line over the questionable choice of entertainment.

The caption read, “So on Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the N-word multiple times in his show and when the issue was raised he said and I quote, 'If you’re offended get tf out.'"

“Do you remember the whole thing about if you’re easily offended get the f--- out?” O’Reilly said in the video.

Rob O’Reilly/YouTube

Following the use of the slur by O’Reilly and his message for offended passengers to leave, the audience responded overwhelmingly in favor of the performer's language.

While some audience members cheered O’Reilly on, those like Frilot sat in silence, stunned at not only the set but the reaction from fellow passengers. The original video did not include the first use of the word, which Frilot explained in a follow-up video regarding the event.

Frilot explained that due to being told to put away their phones before the start of the show — as well as being told not to film the set — she was shocked at the first use of the slur by O’Reilly, which she was unable to capture.

After confirming what she heard with her friend, O’Reilly used the slur a second time, which prompted her to record.

mega

According to Carnival Cruise, O’Reilly was fired from his position as the ship's entertainment following the incident. Carnival said that the company does not tolerate the language used in the comedian’s set and has removed him from all upcoming performances. O’Reilly is no longer welcome on any Carnival cruise ship.

Prior to the Carnival incident, O’Reilly has been featured on Last Comic Standing and America’s Got Talent . O’Reilly also previously worked as a correspondent for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno .

Since the event and his firing from Carnival cruise lines, O’Reilly’s Twitter and Facebook accounts have been removed.