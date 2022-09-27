Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October
October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
Kingsport Times-News
Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled
The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Community Hero: Mike Mains instills pride in Elizabethton, markets the town
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — It takes a village and a lot of volunteers to put on one of Elizabethton’s premier celebrations. Our Community Hero Mike Mains ensures residents and visitors want to be a part of the strong community. “Our Park and Rec dept [have] been planning for a year for covered bridge days,” says […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport gives update on water meters, billing
More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
Kingsport Times-News
Aquatic center holding Halloween Splash Bash
KINGSPORT — Gather up the ghosts and ghouls and come on down to haunt Kingsport pools. The Kingsport Aquatic Center is throwing a Halloween Splash Bash to bring in the spooky season on Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m.
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane efforts
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Kingsport Times-News
Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive
KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
Kingsport Times-News
Abingdon sweeps Randy Smith cross country titles
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years. The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Silver alert issued for missing Kingsport woman
A silver alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 70-year-old Kingsport woman. Cathy Kaywood was last seen walking from her home near Brookside Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Barter Theatre begins fall season
ABINGDON — The leaves are turning, an autumn breeze is blowing and Barter Theatre is coming alive with its new fall season of shows. Nestled in Abingdon, Barter Theatre is known as the nation’s longest-running professional theatre with nearly 90 years of performances. Today, it is one of the last “year-round professional resident repertory theaters” remaining in America, drawing in audiences from all around.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
Kingsport Times-News
Grinding away: Scott County landmark to host Bush Mill Day
NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history. Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Prep football excitement building around Scott County programs
What a difference a year makes. About this time last year, on a Saturday night, Lee High led Rye Cove 32-0 at halftime in a nondistrict football game.
mountain-topmedia.com
Santa Train will ride the rails again
After the pandemic forced Santa Train to hold a drive-thru event the past two years, Saint Nick’s annual trip down the rails is back on track. CSX previously announced that this year’s Santa Train would also be a drive-thru event, not because of the pandemic this time, but due to staff shortages. However, with improvements in staffing and support from the community, organizers announced Tuesday the Santa Train will be returning to the rails.
Kingsport Times-News
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been appointed as the editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is originally from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and...
