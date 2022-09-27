ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man answers door holding heroin, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Death penalty trial delayed for man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer

PITTSBURGH — The death penalty trial for the man accused of killing an off-duty police officer has been delayed. Jury selection in the case against Christian Bey was to begin Monday but a continuance was filed by his defense attorneys, who said they need time to meet the state requirements to be qualified to handle the death-penalty case, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
