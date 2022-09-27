Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Man answers door holding heroin, police say
PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Traffic altercation led to shots fired on the North Side, police say
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police worked overnight collecting evidence from two different crime scenes on the North Side to piece together who fired a gun 24 times in a violent road-rage incident. ShotSpotter notified police of two dozen rounds fired near Liverpool and Manhattan streets in the Manchester section of...
Death penalty trial delayed for man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer
PITTSBURGH — The death penalty trial for the man accused of killing an off-duty police officer has been delayed. Jury selection in the case against Christian Bey was to begin Monday but a continuance was filed by his defense attorneys, who said they need time to meet the state requirements to be qualified to handle the death-penalty case, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Student in custody, staff member taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A student is in custody and a staff member has been transported to a hospital after an incident this morning at Oliver Citywide Academy. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed police are investigating an assault at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired. When police arrived they found a man...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to Lyons and Cherokee Streets in Upper Hill at around 1:38 p.m. Pittsburgh police said they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Death penalty trial in slaying of off-duty Pittsburgh officer postponed until February
The trial for a man accused in 2019 of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer has been postponed until Feb. 27. Jury selection in the capital case against Christian Bey was supposed to begin on Monday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski. However, according to a motion...
Suspect accused of leaving disturbing graffiti near local churches, identified with surveillance
SMITHTON, Pa. — “It was designed to be very disgusting and it definitely succeeded. Multiple people were disturbed,” Smithton Police Chief Michael Natale said. Neighbors in Smithton woke up to vandalism and damage to their properties in one section of the Borough; vile images and words smeared on garage doors and fences.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greenfield man, who claimed sleepwalking, sentenced for killing infant son
Luca Neidert would now be 2 years, 9 months and 6 days old. He would be walking, starting to potty train and talking in full sentences, his grandmother said. His imagination would be developing. He would be able to sing and dance. He would be alive. Instead, Luca was killed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
Police Cruisers 'Engulfed In Flames' At Training Academy In Pennsylvania
Three police cruisers we're burned in a parking lot directly adjacent to a Police Training Academy in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities say. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Police were called to the vehicle fire in Zone 1 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice
The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
cranberryeagle.com
Charges changed for two arrested in connection with McKeesport robbery
CRANBERRY TWP — Charges were changed at a preliminary hearing for a Pittsburgh man and a township woman who were arrested in April in connection with a vehicle that police allege was used in an armed robbery in McKeesport. District Judge Kevin Flaherty on Friday declined to dismiss a...
Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Verona
One man is dead and the suspect is on the run after an altercation Monday night in Jeannette. 23-year-old Antwone Thurston II of Verona is the man wanted
WJAC TV
Police detail investigation, arrest in Day 2 of Geistown homicide trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
