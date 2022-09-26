Fantastic Fest 2022 Review: “Everyone Will Burn” blends drama and horror, think Pedro Almodóvar meets Ari Aster

Read full article on original website
Evan Peters Discussed How Playing Jeffrey Dahmer Was One Of The "Hardest" Things He's Had To Do In His Life
Netflix's new series about Jeffrey Dahmer is being described as harrowing by viewers, and Evan Peters talked about how he was "very scared" about taking on the role.
LCD Soundsystem Releases First Song in Five Years, ‘New Body Rhumba,’ From Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
LCD Soundsystem has released their first single in over five years, “New Body Rhumba.” The song features on the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” which will be wide released in theaters on Nov. 25. The Brooklyn dance-rock band is hoping the song will be a major player in the Oscar race for best original song. Released via Columbia Records and DFA Records, James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. “White Noise” will open the New York Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same...
The Best Halloween Costumes for Women in 2022
When it comes to an impressive Halloween costume, proper preparation and creativity is key. Although it’s a month away, spooky season is officially upon us and it’s time to start brainstorming for a weekend’s worth of costumes. There are dozens of Halloween costumes for women to choose from based off the buzziest shows and films of the season — from She-Hulk to the Rockford Peaches, here are the best women’s costumes to shop this Halloween. Wonder Woman Her name says it all and you will be a wonder wearing this deluxe authentic costume. This is the modern-day Wonder Woman costume from...
