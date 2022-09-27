UPDATE: After CBS reached out to the postal service, Gallegos was contacted by the postmaster, who disclosed that they would be resuming his mail service. A Monterey Park man and his 83-year-old mother have to find another way to get their mail after the postal worker who services the address has refused to deliver, and it's all thanks to a seven pound dog.Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner, Sergio Gallegos. Even so, her feistiness has led to a suspension of mail service after Gallegos' mailman claimed the dog posed a...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO