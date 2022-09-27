Read full article on original website
Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Push Through Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Projects, Without Input from the Planning Commission … or Irvine Residents
The actions came despite objections that the agreements and supporting information totaling more than 600 pages were made public just a week before the Council meeting and were being pushed through without public input or any review by the City’s Finance Commission, Planning Commission or Transportation Commission. City staff...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery
The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority
Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
Some Fullerton Streets Get Long Awaited Repairs
Any Fullerton resident will say one of the biggest issues they face is the deteriorating road conditions throughout the city. For years, people have consistently demanded Fullerton City Council members fix the roads that have rough asphalt and potholes – some residents have even said they routinely need alignment work done on their cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
Developer proposes 21-story residential tower at former Long Beach Cafe property
The proposal includes 203 residential units on the site of the popular diner that shut down over two years ago. The post Developer proposes 21-story residential tower at former Long Beach Cafe property appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Orange County Gutting Local Homeless Resources Needed by CARE Court?
A jobseeker looking to clean up. A woman whose husband tried to kill her. Those are the types of people who found solace, pre-pandemic, at a South Main Street homeless service center in some cases every day of the week in Santa Ana. And later wrote about it in sworn...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Monterey Park man not getting mail after carrier claimed 7-pound dog was safety danger
UPDATE: After CBS reached out to the postal service, Gallegos was contacted by the postmaster, who disclosed that they would be resuming his mail service. A Monterey Park man and his 83-year-old mother have to find another way to get their mail after the postal worker who services the address has refused to deliver, and it's all thanks to a seven pound dog.Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner, Sergio Gallegos. Even so, her feistiness has led to a suspension of mail service after Gallegos' mailman claimed the dog posed a...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway
In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
Garden Grove police offer safety tips after officers find, remove credit card skimmer at bank ATM
The Garden Grove Police Department arrested two men who were installing a credit card skimming device on a bank ATM last week, and now police are warning the public to look out for signs that a credit card reader may be compromised by thieves. The two suspected skimmer operators, 22-year-old...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place
For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
Long Beach home health care placement agencies fined nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced today.
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
newsantaana.com
O.C. construction firm sued by the EEOC for harassing Latino employees
LOS ANGELES – Orange County, California-based construction contractor Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc., violated federal law when it subjected a class of Latino employees to harassment and retaliation, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced in a federal lawsuit filed today. The EEOC alleged that since at least 2019, Goodsell/Wilkins’ supervisors...
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
Veterans Cemetery in Orange County Gets Approval From Governor Gavin Newsom
Orange County veterans are a step closer to having their own cemetery in Orange County – the only county in So Cal without one – with Gov. Gavin Newsom today signing legislation for a local site. Veterans have been trying to bring a state cemetery to Orange County...
Comments / 0