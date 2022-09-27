ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Push Through Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Projects, Without Input from the Planning Commission … or Irvine Residents

The actions came despite objections that the agreements and supporting information totaling more than 600 pages were made public just a week before the Council meeting and were being pushed through without public input or any review by the City’s Finance Commission, Planning Commission or Transportation Commission. City staff...
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery

The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority

Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Voice of OC

Some Fullerton Streets Get Long Awaited Repairs

Any Fullerton resident will say one of the biggest issues they face is the deteriorating road conditions throughout the city. For years, people have consistently demanded Fullerton City Council members fix the roads that have rough asphalt and potholes – some residents have even said they routinely need alignment work done on their cars.
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Cypress, CA
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors

The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
LAKEWOOD, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Monterey Park man not getting mail after carrier claimed 7-pound dog was safety danger

UPDATE: After CBS reached out to the postal service, Gallegos was contacted by the postmaster, who disclosed that they would be resuming his mail service. A Monterey Park man and his 83-year-old mother have to find another way to get their mail after the postal worker who services the address has refused to deliver, and it's all thanks to a seven pound dog.Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner, Sergio Gallegos. Even so, her feistiness has led to a suspension of mail service after Gallegos' mailman claimed the dog posed a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway

In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
TORRANCE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place

For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. construction firm sued by the EEOC for harassing Latino employees

LOS ANGELES – Orange County, California-based construction contractor Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc., violated federal law when it subjected a class of Latino employees to harassment and retaliation, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced in a federal lawsuit filed today. The EEOC alleged that since at least 2019, Goodsell/Wilkins’ supervisors...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
ANAHEIM, CA

