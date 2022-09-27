ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign S Chris Banjo to practice squad

Trusted special teams leader Chris Banjo rejoined the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Thursday, the team announced. Banjo, a nine-year NFL veteran, appeared in 16 games for Arizona last season and 26 more the two years prior. He remained unsigned this offseason but joined the Cardinals after they released fellow backup safety and special teamer Deionte Thompson on Tuesday.
NFL
Arizona Sports

D-backs recall RHP Sean Poppen, option RHP Luis Frias

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled pitcher Sean Poppen and optioned pitcher Luis Frias ahead of the final game of a two-game series against the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old Poppen has appeared in 26 games this season for the D-backs and posted a 1-2 record with a 3.91 ERA. He last appeared...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Armstrong on new season for Coyotes: ‘We’ve got to take a step forward’

The Arizona Coyotes are in the first weekend of their preseason schedule. Before it started, Bill Armstrong was asked to explain his expectations for the 2022-23 season. It’s a tricky question for the general manager of a team that’s admittedly entering just the second season of a major rebuild. With that in mind, what would success even look like for the Coyotes?
NHL
Arizona Sports

The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Alek Thomas responds brilliantly to his demotion

With the 2022 season nearly over, the Arizona Diamondbacks sent outfielder Alek Thomas back down to Triple-A Reno. The obvious reason is his offensive struggles. Thomas went 7-for-55 (.127) in the month of September, looking lost at the plate. Additionally, Thomas will get to play in (somewhat) meaningful playoff games...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn’t spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
PHOENIX, AZ

