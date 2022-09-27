Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
NFL Hot Seats: Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury takes top spot
Arizona is only a game out of first place in the NFC West before the calendar even turns to October,
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'
Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
Cardinals-Panthers injury report: RB Christian McCaffrey sits out Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out practice with a thigh injury for the second day in a row Thursday, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports there is still optimism he can play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona (1-2) has its own set of injury problems...
Rookies benefiting from familiarity built into young D-backs clubhouse
Stone Garrett was relieved at the sight of familiar faces when he arrived in San Francisco on Aug. 17. The Arizona Diamondbacks had just called the outfielder up from Triple-A Reno, and he was about to make his MLB debut against the Giants. The D-backs are one of MLB’s youngest...
Arizona Cardinals sign S Chris Banjo to practice squad
Trusted special teams leader Chris Banjo rejoined the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Thursday, the team announced. Banjo, a nine-year NFL veteran, appeared in 16 games for Arizona last season and 26 more the two years prior. He remained unsigned this offseason but joined the Cardinals after they released fellow backup safety and special teamer Deionte Thompson on Tuesday.
Suns sprinting out of gates at camp thanks to continuity for players, coaches
PHOENIX — Much has been made about the lack of change to the Phoenix Suns’ roster from this year to last. While it’s a reason to be critical about the offseason the Suns had, it doesn’t mean we should ignore the benefits of “running it back.”
Torey Lovullo: D-backs OF Alek Thomas started to show ‘loss in confidence’
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie center fielder Alek Thomas was optioned down to Triple-A Reno on Monday. In a corresponding move, the D-backs activated fellow rookie OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list due to a death in his family. “It was a very difficult decision. We knew that Jake would be...
D-backs recall RHP Sean Poppen, option RHP Luis Frias
The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled pitcher Sean Poppen and optioned pitcher Luis Frias ahead of the final game of a two-game series against the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old Poppen has appeared in 26 games this season for the D-backs and posted a 1-2 record with a 3.91 ERA. He last appeared...
Armstrong on new season for Coyotes: ‘We’ve got to take a step forward’
The Arizona Coyotes are in the first weekend of their preseason schedule. Before it started, Bill Armstrong was asked to explain his expectations for the 2022-23 season. It’s a tricky question for the general manager of a team that’s admittedly entering just the second season of a major rebuild. With that in mind, what would success even look like for the Coyotes?
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Alek Thomas responds brilliantly to his demotion
With the 2022 season nearly over, the Arizona Diamondbacks sent outfielder Alek Thomas back down to Triple-A Reno. The obvious reason is his offensive struggles. Thomas went 7-for-55 (.127) in the month of September, looking lost at the plate. Additionally, Thomas will get to play in (somewhat) meaningful playoff games...
Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn’t spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Phoenix Suns favorite to win West, says projection from ESPN
Statistical projections can’t account for chaos. A Phoenix Suns franchise up for sale after an investigation of its owner — and a team with one of its best players and head coach not talking to each other — certainly enters training camp with red flags about how successful it can be in 2022-23.
