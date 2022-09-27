Read full article on original website
Sade' Simone ❤️
3d ago
I wonder if someone sent her in the store to purchase some of those things so they wouldn't be on camera in the area... I don't know just seems weird.
WJCL
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
6-year-old Georgia girl expected to survive after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young Georgia girl is recovering from being shot in Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon. 911 callers told dispatchers that a child had been grazed by a bullet on Wren Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies arrived...
Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say
(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
fox5atlanta.com
Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
Video: Mother found dead after sending cryptic message, cash went to Clayton store day before death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens mother whose burned body was found in Habersham County earlier this month visited a Family Dollar store the day before she died. Deborrah Collier was found dead Sept. 11 after police say she sent her...
Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep
A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
accesswdun.com
More details released after Athens woman found dead near Tallulah Falls
While Habersham County investigators have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest in the murder of Deborah Collier, 59, of Athens, the investigation into her death is continuing. Reports that Collier’s 38-year-old daughter, Amanda Bearden, was seen in a store in Rabun County so far are unfounded, investigators...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy gone nearly a week
DULUTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Sean Ayling was last seen Wednesday, September 21 walking on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The Duluth Police Department posted a notice about his disappearance Sunday night...
Parents of 10-year-old killed in house fire charged with felony murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 10-year-old killed in a Gwinnett County house fire now face felony murder and other charges. William and Carina McCue vanished for months after the fire until police found them on the Appalachian Trail in June. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Florida resident secured paralyzed husband to hospital bed and gave him a life jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
Approximately 18 Cuban migrants still missing after boat sank off Florida Keys during Hurricane Ian
Approximately 18 cuban migrants are missing off the coast of Key West Florida after their boat sank during Hurricane Ian. The Coast Guard was able to save several people, and a few swam to shore on their own. NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports. Sept. 29, 2022.
Ian’s flood waters force evacuations in Central Florida
In Orlando, Florida, Hurricane Ian brought fast-rising flood waters that devastated many people living in the community. Fire and rescue crews spent hours pulling residents from a senior living facility to safety. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the record rainfall and the recovery efforts.Sept. 29, 2022.
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
Neighbor rescues sleeping family of 7 from burning Snellville home, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville family of seven is thankful that their neighbor was alert after their home caught fire early Monday morning. Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a home on Hidden Forest Drive just before 4 a.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard aerials show Hurricane Ian devastation in Florida
Aerial video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows devastation in Florida from Hurricane Ian. Crews from all around Coast Guard District 7 are aiding in rescue and response.Sept. 29, 2022.
Illinois shooting victims sue gun maker, gunman and retailers
Attorneys argue Smith & Wesson ads targeted young men at risk of committing violence ahead of the Independence Day shooting that killed seven. WMAQ's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.Sept. 29, 2022.
