Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
Beware, Central Texas – These Mushrooms Could Harm Your Pet
Growing up as a kid, our parents told us always to make sure that we all were vegetables so we could grow big and strong and be healthy. Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but always on our veggie plates) can be perfectly wholesome and nutritious, but some that sprout up around Austin, Texas and surrounding areas pose a threat to any fur babies that get ahold of them.
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas
If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
