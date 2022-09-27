Police Warrant Reveals New Details in Widely Discussed Arrest of New Canaan Woman on Risk of Injury Charge

Read full article on original website
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
newcanaanite.com
Disorderly Charge for New Canaan Man, 32
Police late Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Heritage Hill Road man and charged him with disorderly conduct. At about 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the residence regarding a domestic dispute between the man and another person at the home, accordiong to a police report. There, police conducted...
LI mom finds friend choking son, 10, in his bedroom then attacks her: police
A 29-year-old man has been charged after he attacked his friend and her son inside the then-10-year-old’s Long Island bedroom last year.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Bristol Press
Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault
SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion
The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach
FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
Driver Flees Route 1&9 Crash On Foot, Leaves Seriously Injured Passenger Behind, Police Charge
A driver abandoned a severely injured woman when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Fairview and ran from the scene, authorities charged. Kyu Cho, a 64-year-old Korean national who lives in Little Ferry, crashed the Acura MDX on Broad Avenue (Route 1/9) near Prospect Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Stamford
Stamford police say a man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a motorcycle. Investigators say 84-year-old Gene Lepre of Stamford was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was struck.
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
Woman Hit By Car In White Plains Critically Injured, Police Say
A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Westchester. The crash took place in White Plains around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue. According to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong, the woman was transported to Westchester...
Coram Man Convicted Of Attempting To Traffic, Kidnap Women In Suffolk County
A 57-year-old man was convicted of attempting to traffic and kidnap two women on Long Island. Andrew Frey, of Coram, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Register Citizen
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder
Hernandez has been arrested several times since his release from Rikers in July 2017.
talkofthesound.com
FedEx Driver from New Rochelle Arrested in iPhone Identity Theft Scam
WARSAW, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jerome E. Ware, 59 of New Rochelle, NY, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Identity Theft – 1st, a D Felony, and Grand Larceny – 3rd, a D Felony.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
