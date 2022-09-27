ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Police Warrant Reveals New Details in Widely Discussed Arrest of New Canaan Woman on Risk of Injury Charge

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
newcanaanite.com

Disorderly Charge for New Canaan Man, 32

Police late Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Heritage Hill Road man and charged him with disorderly conduct. At about 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the residence regarding a domestic dispute between the man and another person at the home, accordiong to a police report. There, police conducted...
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault

SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Newcanaanite Com#Ncpd#Superior Court#Dcf
DoingItLocal

Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion

The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013

BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
DARIEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy