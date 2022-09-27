Read full article on original website
How Do Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael Know Each Other on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.As Andor continues with its newest episode, the show reveals more about how it connects to the larger Star Wars universe. This episode marks the introduction of one important familiar face, in particular, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As her relationship with the characters introduced in the show becomes more clear, it gives the show a direct tie to other Star Wars media.
Who Is Vel Sartha and Her Team of Rebels on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.In Episode 4 of Andor, titled "Aldhani," we are introduced to yet another new planet and set of characters as the Star Wars series continues to worldbuild and expand in breadth and scope. After a close call on Ferrix with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his Imperial troops, we find a lightly wounded Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) making their way to the planet Aldhani.
'Andor's Surprising Connection to 'Knights of the Old Republic' Explained: Who Are the Rakatan Invaders?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.Ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and announced a restructuring of the Star Wars canon, fans have been desperate to see a film or television series set within the Old Republic era. The older Expanded Universe content had developed an extensive history of the ancient Jedi and Sith that spanned thousands of years before the events of the Skywalker saga. News about the future of the critically acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic gaming franchise has stalled; it was recently reported that the upcoming next-generation remake of the games has been delayed.
What Are Kyber Crystals? Explaining Luthen's Necklace in 'Andor'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Although Tony Gilroy has insisted that Andor won’t be adding the sort of unnecessary fan service that has become all too common within the Star Wars franchise, that doesn’t mean that his Disney+ series is completely divorced from the larger saga. This is still a story within the Star Wars universe, so the terminology, ships, and devices that are inherently part of the universe are bound to show up. What makes Andor unique is its tone and direction; it feels like the first gritty Star Wars project that is completely disconnected from the Skywalker saga.
'Andor' Episode 4 Review: Rebellion Begs for Duplicity From More Than Just Cassian
Following the three-episode series premiere, Andor jettisons off in an entirely new—and welcome—direction as director Susanna White and writer Dan Gilroy take the reins to explore tension-filled double-lives on Coruscant and rebellious spirits on Aldhani. At the end of “Reckoning” last week, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen...
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Tells People to “Chill” After Reacting to Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine
Director James Mangold reacted to the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine with a tweet that was beginning to cause controversy before the filmmaker doused the flames with a follow-up post. Mangold directed Jackman in two solo Wolverine movies — 2013’s moderately well-received The Wolverine, and its Academy Award-nominated 2017 follow-up Logan.
'Andor' Episode 4 Shows the True Terror of the Empire
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. In the fourth episode of Andor, the narrative slowed down to gradually reveal the stakes underpinning the story and continue building out its world like the series hasn’t done in a long while. While the previous episode had ended with a daring escape from Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), this one was all about the quiet peril of planning a new mission. From the opening scene where the two frankly discuss what comes next to the many moments of tension felt throughout, the show continued to be refreshing in how it transcended the typical trappings that have often troubled Star Wars.
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
What's New on Disney+ in October 2022
Halloween is upon us and this October Disney+ has lots of spooky and not-so-spooky content for you to enjoy in the scariest month of the year. One of the most anticipated titles is Werewolf By Night, the very first holiday special produced by Marvel Studios, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and is directed by Michael Giacchino, who you may know as the composer of the scores for MCU titles like the Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange. Spooky titles such as The New Mutants and Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell will also be hitting the service in October. Some of your favorite Disney+ original shows will be returning this month, including Big Shot starring John Stamos and The Mysterious Benedict Society starring Tony Hale. The final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and new episodes of Andor, Dancing With The Stars, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will all be coming to the service in October as well.
Connie Nielsen to Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’
Today it has been announced that Gladiator star Connie Nielsen has signed on to star in an upcoming thriller from Catalyst Studios. The film, titled Follow Me, is to be directed by Scottish director Siri Rødnes and is being described as a psychological thriller “full of twists and turns.” Follow Me is scheduled to begin filming this week in Serbia.
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
James McAvoy Returns to The Dreaming in Audible's 'The Sandman' Act III
Audible is making a surprise return to the world of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. Without warning, the audiobook giant released Act III of their star-studded adaptation, continuing the stories of the beloved graphic novels. Where Act I covered three volumes with Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country, and Act II included Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence, Act III will adapt two more volumes for audio listeners - Brief Lives and Worlds' End. All three acts are now available exclusively on Audible.
'Predator' Review: Somehow, Men Doing Macho Things Still Works
I have a confession to make: When I watched Predator for the first time, I approached the 1987 classic with the false assumption that I would be watching Alien, but with a different title and different extraterrestrial creature. (I know, it's sinful for a TV/film writer to live in such ignorance.)
10 of the Best Historical Movies About Powerful Women to Watch Before 'The Woman King'
The Woman King charged into theaters on September 16, 2022. The film starred Viola Davis, as General Nanisca, a leader among her tribe of Agoije. Similar to The First Lady, which also starred Davis, The Woman King is a historical drama based on a true story. Historically, the Agoije were...
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Showrunner Talks Future Episodes, Scott Bakula, and Working with the Original Creators
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Quantum Leap.In the NBC series Quantum Leap, the time travel project has been restarted with a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), that is hoping to find answers and understanding about the man who originally created the program. Nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) vanished, Ben has made the decision to violate protocol and start leaping, along with the help of a hologram that only he can see and hear, as he moves through different time periods, situations and people.
How to Watch the Horror Film 'Smile'
The trailer for Parker Finn's feature film debut Smile enticed the internet and drummed up intrigue for this high-concept horror when it was posted to YouTube in June of this year. Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter as she is relentlessly stalked by a terrifying supernatural force that manifests in the smiling faces of those around her. The patient that seemingly infects Rose claims she can see people smiling at her when no one else can. The film has already garnered comparison to popular horror films such as It Follows and The Ring for its premise, involving an unseen terror threatening an untimely end. In a featurette uploaded earlier this month, Finn says that he wanted to make "a film that feels like an escalating nightmare." If his previous works are any indication, he's certainly capable of capturing nightmarish horror.
Why the Feminism in Disney's Live-Action Remakes Falls Flat
It’s a tale as old as time - or, at least, as old as patriarchy: a young woman living under her father's roof meets a dashing young man, gets married as quickly as possible, and leaves her family’s home to become a housewife somewhere else. In some cases, it’s the guy that moves in, but the basic recipe remains the same. It’s a fairly well-known scenario for many women even in this day and age. Throw in some magic, cute animal sidekicks, and make at least one side of the happy couple the heir to a king (or sultan) and the story becomes all the more familiar: you are looking at the basic outline of a kind of media product that pervades childhoods all around the world, the Disney animated feature, especially of the princess variety.
If Wolverine is Back in 'Deadpool 3,' Does ‘Logan’ Even Matter?
After years of campaigning, Ryan Reynolds has finally won. He and Hugh Jackman will be reuniting in a film to play Deadpool and Wolverine together. Yes, Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, once an X-Man, now a dead man, is back. Despite officially bidding farewell to the character in 2015, and the character heroically dying in 2017’s Logan, Jackman has been convinced to reprise his much-loved mutant character once again. So, does anything in Logan even matter anymore?
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 7’s Twist Ending Explained
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 7.This week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law focuses on Jen’s (Tatiana Maslany) dating life and having to go through a self-acceptance journey through an unexpected retreat. However, just when things are getting calm, the show hits us with a major twist at the end which will surely blow up Jen’s life and the people around her.
