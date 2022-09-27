Read full article on original website
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
Somerset County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Ridge, Pingry victorious
Catalina Pravda scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter off an assist from Jenna Narleski for Ridge in its 1-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Basking Ridge. Abby Santonastaso made three saves in the shutout and Kelly Weaver kept Hunterdon Central in the game with 17 saves.
Hunterdon County field hockey for Sept. 29: North Hunterdon edges Bridgewater-Raritan
Molly Claus had a goal for North Hunterdon as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Emmy Wrba scored the only other goal for North Hunterdon (7-3) with Sara Roberts and Kendall Varty tallying assists. Zaina Ahmed had the only goal for Bridgewater Raritan (3-7) with Cailin Filip tallying 11 saves in goal.
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Warren Hills and Voorhees victorious
Anabella Jones starred for Voorhees with three goals in its 6-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Abigail Sell added two goals for Voorhees, which led 3-0 after the first quarter. Isabella Settembrini also had a goal. Dana Levy scored for Montgomery. Warren Hills 6, Watchung Hills 0. Addie Conaboy starred...
Salem County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Gilligan, Schalick blank Salem
Nigel Gilligan made six stops in goal to lift Schalick to a 1-0 victory over Salem Thursday in Pittsgrove Township. The win was the fourth in a row for the Cougars (5-3-1). Lena Virga set up Korin Robbins for the game’s only goal. Abby Boggs had 14 saves for...
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 16 Montclair and West Orange earn shutouts
Evie Campbell netted two goals to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Nutley, in Montclair. Montclair (8-0-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Caroline Anton added on a goal to the win while Teah Glorie made one save to earn...
Mercer County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 19 Steinert wins in OT
Adriana Ryder netted an extra-time goal to lead Steinert, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Lawrence, in Lawrenceville. The win kept Steinert unbeaten at 10-0. Mia Garafolo had the assist on Ryder’s game-winner. Jillian Jones made 10 saves to earn the shutout for...
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Union County field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Cranford, Oak Knoll, SPF come out on top
Olivia Stahley had a multi-goal effort for Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 4-2 win over Milburn in Scotch Plains. Sophia Zambrio and Catherine Skwirut added one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which outscored Millburn 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Molly Boehm and Julia Neiman recorded the goals for Millburn. Cranford 4,...
Girls Soccer: Prep B Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Prep B seeds have been finalized and Rutgers Prep is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6, and the semifinal round will played on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. 1-Rutgers Prep. 2-Newark Academy.
Hudson County boys soccer for Sept. 29: 10 seed Secaucus, 12 seed Dickinson move on
Daniel Grudkov had a hat trick and an assist for 10th-seeded Secaucus as it defeated 15th-seeded Snyder 8-1 in the play-in round of the Hudson County Tournament. Juan Leon Morales, Jacob Yearty, Michael Perez and Dev Chandarana had goals as well. Leoul Melis and Youcef Abada tallied an assist each and Jaden Bradley had four saves in goal.
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Thursday Sept. 29: Wall stays hot
Noella Jones and Kaitlin Brice each had a goal and two assists as Wall extended its winning streak to three with a 5-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Micayla Kepler, Kelly Malone and Cory Ferris also scored and Ally Cartinella made three saves to record the shutout.
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Middlesex County girls soccer for Sept. 29: Woodbridge tops South Plainfield (PHOTOS)
Renee Wu scored a hat trick, her first three goals of the season, to lead Woodbridge to a 4-2 win over South Plainfield in Woodbridge. Ella Tom added her ninth goal, tied for the team lead, and Tifany Paredes made six saves to help Woodbridge raise its record to 9-1.
Xavier McClain dies from a head injury at 16
LINDEN, NJ — Players warmed up and were directed by assistant coaches under the afternoon sun that engulfed Tiger Stadium at Cooper Field on Saturday, Sept. 24. One hour before kickoff, the Linden Tigers went through their usual pregame rituals, with head coach Al Chiola standing among them as he began to observe their opponent, the Perth Amboy Panthers, from across the field.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
Week 4′s broadcast schedule featured a pair of top-five parochial matchups and two premiere public-school matchups. The three games streamable for free in Week 5 should make for more excitement. West Essex is back on the broadcast after a 16-13 loss to No. 20 Caldwell last Friday. The Knights...
