Continental opens $110M car technologies factory in New Braunfels
The plant is set to bring in over 500 jobs.
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
Elon Musk's Boring Co. pledges to pay an additional $15 million for San Antonio hyperloop project
The Boring Co. estimates that the San Antonio hyperloop could have similar daily ridership to San Francisco's BART.
Longtime San Antonio electrical company moving into $60M Live Oak campus
The company broke ground earlier this month.
Power plant owned by San Antonio utility CPS Energy one of nation's biggest toxic polluters, study says
CPS discharged 72,494 pounds of toxic chemicals, including chromium compounds, into Calaveras Lake and stormwater in 2020, according to data it filed with federal regulators.
KENS 5
Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
KSAT 12
SAWS bills could drop for most homeowners, while rising for businesses and apartment complexes
SAN ANTONIO – Four of five residential San Antonio Water System customers could see their monthly bills drop under a new, proposed rate structure, though it would also mean higher bills for nearly all business and apartment complexes. The proposed restructuring is the result of work conducted by a...
Express-News editorial board calls for San Antonio councilman to resign
The board hasn't called for a resignation since 2013.
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
Texas wins approval for new electric vehicle charging stations
The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas’ plan to build dozens of new electric vehicle charging stations along major highways across the state.
KTSA
NASA releasing photos of impact between spacecraft and asteroid
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Images of planet Earth’s first step in defending itself from an asteroid strike are now released by NASA. The photos were taken Monday by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes when NASA’s DART spacecraft crashed into a small, harmless asteroid called Dimorphos.
2 People Dead, 10 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Uvalde Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials reported that the crash began with a chase when Border Patrol [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Cracker Barrel concedes to Steak n’ Shake owner, limits his influence
Part of the agreement will prevent a hostile takeover.
'Supposed to get worse': San Antonian bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian inches toward Orlando
SAN ANTONIO — More than 1.8 million people are without power in Florida right now as Hurricane Ian slams the Florida coast. The powerful storm turned streets into rivers and is threatening catastrophic damage further inland as it inches closer to Orlando. That's where Andrea Canchola, a San Antonio...
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
KSAT 12
Illegal street racing, car gatherings fueling concerns for neighbors along Southwest Military
SAN ANTONIO – Illegal street racing is once again fueling concerns on the Southwest Side. People in the area say there’s been a recent uptick in late-night street racing on Southwest Military Drive and are looking to local leaders for answers. “It seems like they’re back in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
