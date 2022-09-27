ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise

San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

NASA releasing photos of impact between spacecraft and asteroid

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Images of planet Earth’s first step in defending itself from an asteroid strike are now released by NASA. The photos were taken Monday by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes when NASA’s DART spacecraft crashed into a small, harmless asteroid called Dimorphos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

