FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Scarlet Nation
Eagan Boyer makes it back to Blacksburg
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer is no stranger to Virginia Tech. The 6-8, 248-pounder made multiple trips to campus this offseason, even picking up an offer from the Hokies after camping in June. Earlier this month, he was back in Blacksburg, this time to see the Hokies'...
cardinalnews.org
Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee
In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
wfxrtv.com
Local High School Football games moved up to avoid Hurricane Ian
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — This impending weather is already having an impact on high schools across the commonwealth. Multiple schools in our area chose to have their normal Friday night football games… Thursday night… hoping to avoid a washout. There will be a few teams Friday trying...
Northside-McKinley Game Ruled a Double Forfeit Following Brawl That Ended Contest
The game, held in Baton Rouge on McKinley's campus, was halted with 11:15 remaining in the second quarter by game officials.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Magna Vista at Bassett
BASSETT, Va. (WFXR) -- The Bassett Bengals defeated the Magna Vista Warriors 41-7. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Magna Vista at Bassett. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – George Washington at …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Carroll County at Floyd …. Local High School...
WSLS
Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
WSLS
Covington High School and Alleghany High School football games moved to Thursday due to weather
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two football games involving Covington High School and Alleghany High School will now take place Thursday night (Sept. 29) rather than Friday. This is due to the threat of severe weather expected in our region as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. School officials say...
wfxrtv.com
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WSLS
How a Roanoke boxing program is impacting the lives of nearly 100 kids each year
ROANOKE, Va. – La’Torie Woodberry believes boxing saves lives. With each jab, one is instilled with the self-discipline, patience and inner strength often needed in the face of life’s greatest challenges, the veteran boxer explained. There will be many times when life knocks us down, but just like in boxing, it’s important to get back up and keep fighting when presented with adversity.
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Barry Brown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Barry Brown is a 1988 graduate of Staunton River High School…..he was a football and track star for the Golden Eagles…earning a partial track scholarship to Norfolk State…with money options limited for school he joined the Army…serving from 1994-2018 and hasn’t looked back.
wfxrtv.com
Salem City Schools use Cares Act funds to boost student academics
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — In this segment of Making the Grade, Salem City Schools receives millions of dollars in ESSER funds. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. It’s part of the Cares Act package to help schools get back on track because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
cardinalnews.org
State approves historical marker for Ingles Ferry in Radford
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has approved eight new historical markers. They are in the counties of Amelia, Fairfax, King and Queen, and Powhatan; the cities of Fredericksburg, Radford, and Richmond; and the town of Colonial Beach. The department advises that “DHR creates markers not to ‘honor’ their subjects...
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
