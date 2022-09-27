ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Find Out Whose Jive Wasn’t Enough To Keep Her In The Competition After Week 2

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYKm6_0iBQvyXn00

After reporting multiple cases of Covid in the last week, Dancing with the Stars returned to the Disney+ ballroom Monday to honor Elvis Presley and to showcase how much Tyra Banks towers over her hosting partner Alfonso Ribeiro. Those two need to stand at opposite sides of the stage! The pro lineup was unfortunately one hoofer short: Daniella Karagach tested positive for the virus overnight so her partner Joseph Baena had to mask up and perform with fill-in troupe dancer Alexis Warr.

Let’s roll the tape on week 2!

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel . The duo took an adorable spin in a convertible before their performance, but there wasn’t a lot that was cute about their tango to “A Little Less Conversation.” Ladd got lost, missed many, many steps, and was genuinely overwhelmed by what was expected of her. But damn, the ‘ol girl looks great! “That would have been a great routine but we got on the wrong foot a couple of times,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “I appreciate how many times you came back. You kept coming back.” Score: 21 out of 40

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov. While rehearsing in New Jersey, Giudice reminisced over how she and her dad used to watch DWTS before he died. Pashkov tried to get her to inject that passion into her jive to “All Shook Up,” but the judges weren’t moved. (Pashkov also had to perform with a mask because he’s married to Karagach). “It was bright and it was lively,” said judge Len Goodman. “The problem was there was too many faults in your leg action. Not sharp enough in the kicks, one of two mistakes going on.” Score : 23 out of 40

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr . Tough break for the body builder; he’s missing his perfect partner and had to perform the Viennese waltz with a stranger — and in a mask that didn’t fit well, to boot! But as judge Derek Hough said, “it could have been a catastrophe and it wasn’t.” “You were genuinely leading,” added Inaba. “Beware of your hands, they go into pancake mode.” Score: 24 out of 40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten. The country pop singer vowed to work on straightening her legs. She must have made some progress during rehearsals: she and her mile-long ponytail opened the show by performing the foxtrot to “Trouble.” “I like the mix of steps, I felt your legs were stronger,” said Goodman. “For me its an improvement over last week.” Score: 25 out of 40

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke . The ex-weatherman is still getting used to Burke’s tough love coaching style but it’s definitely working: his posture was better than last week and more importantly, he showed a lot more confidence during the Viennese waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel.” “Cheryl can be real bossy and tough teacher but she gets results,” said judge Bruno Tonioli. “You looked like a leading man.” Score : 26 out of 40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The reality star was embarrassed about having the lowest score last week, so he called Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for a pep talk before tackling the quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas” in his black jumpsuit and shiny Elvis wig. “Just like a Las Vegas gambler, you went all in and it paid off,” said Goodman. Score: 27 out of 40

Jordan Sparks and Brandon Armstrong The singer won a karaoke contest as a kid by singing “Hound Dog,” so she’s definitely familiar with the song – just not with the concept of quickstepping to the speedy tune. She struggled to keep up with Armstrong, which the judges noticed. “There has to be control,” said Goodman. “Your big problem is your frame. It’s loose, you have to try to strengthen up your frame and then you will go places.” Score: 27 out of 40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko . Feeling like “Beyonce at the Super Bowl,” the drag diva kept up the same energy from premiere night and injected it into her enthusiastic quickstep to “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” But a snafu kept her from improving over last week’s score. “You are so sharp when you perform, I like when you commit to every single movement,” said Inaba. “Great job.” Score: 28 out of 40

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. The social media star’s foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds” was a big improvement over her week one cha cha. “It had elegance, it has sophistication. Beautiful musicality through your arms. It needed a little more freedom on occasion but overall I was really surprised how good that was,” said Goodman. Score : 28 out of 40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber . The actress had a terrific first week; who wasn’t moved by her performance after learning about her personal battle with MS? Jiving to “Jailhouse Rock” was a whole new challenge, but the orchestra did Blair a favor Monday night by slowing the tempo so she had time to perform a cartwheel and splits. “You made it yours and you made it work,” said Tonioli. Score : 28 out of 40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. The deaf actor got a surprise visit from his moms Lori and Mary during rehearsal before jiving out to “King Creole.” Man, did he show great face! Or as Banks described it, “stank face.” His CODA co-star Marlee Matlin was there to support him, but Hough failed to call out her talented date — the Oscar winning Troy Kotsur. “It was so captivating watching you,” said Hough. “The musicality was incredible.” Score: 29 out of 40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. The actor still moves with trepidation in rehearsal and feels “vulnerable,”  but his rumba to “You’re Always On My Mind” gave him a chance to show off his sex appeal and awesome abs. Tonioli couldn’t stop fanning himself and Banks was so preoccupied with Donovan’s hotness that she forgot to queue up Goodman. “Remember when you were scared of dance? You love dance,” said Hough. Score: 30 out of 40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. The Bachelorette showed off her engagement ring and new fiancé Eric Schwer before performing the Viennese waltz — and displaying her tiny tush during all those twirls — to the classic “Fools Rush In.” “I am totally swept away,” said Tonioli. “The partnering with you and Val, two instruments in total harmony.” Score : 32 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. The Let’s Make a Deal er performed last for the night with a terrific jive to “Burning Love.” The man sure knows how to have a good time. “It was a proper great jive. I really enjoyed watching you dance. I want you to realize this competition is a marathon. I want you to protect your knees because I think you are a fabulous dancer.” Score : 32 out of 40

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas. The stamina of the TikTokker was definitely tested as she practiced the quickstep with her coach, but she remembered to keep her elbows and energy up for “Bossa Nova Baby.” Also, Banks is apparently obsessed with D’Amelio’s neck. Keep up that great feedback, girl! “That side by side section over there was so good,” said Hough. “Your personality really shines through.” Score: 32 out of 40

Bottom two couples were Giudice/Pashkov and Ladd/Van Amstel. Hough and Tonioli saved Giudice, while Inaba saved Ladd. Since Goodman has the final say, he chose Ladd over Giudice so the reality star goes home.

Next week, DWTS pays tribute to James Bond.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years

Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Trevor Donovan
Person
Louis Van Amstel
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Cheryl Ladd
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dancing With The Stars#Love Dance#Jive#Reality Tv
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season

Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy