DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

DUNCAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO