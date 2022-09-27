Read full article on original website
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will now only be one payment schedule option for active duty soldiers, which starts on October 1. “When soldiers are financially solvent and financially independent, then they’re better able to focus on their mission,” said Daniel Farrell, a financial readiness specialist at Fort Sill.
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger. The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday...
Unplanned Pregnancy Options Change after Roe vs Wade Falls
Duncan, Okla. (KSWO) - In the wake of the landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade, resources for unplanned pregnancies have changed. At their 5 year ‘Birthday’ celebration, the Charis Center in Duncan said they’re busier now than ever. “We’re get more calls for that than ever....
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-awaited Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow returns on Saturday, October 1, and it’s free and open to the public. There’s a huge fleet of aircraft set to fly or be on display during the show, including some old-timers, like the B-17 flying fortress, modern marvels like the F-35, and even international aircraft like the Russian Mig-17. And the list keeps on going.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post. The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30...
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first ever Kidz Con Oklahoma is making its debut this weekend!. 7News spoke with Jeff Blevins, a representative with Kidz Con Oklahoma, about the myriad of featured activities at the event. Kidz Con Oklahoma will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at...
Local NAACP working to get people registered to vote
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton NAACP Branch 3161B held the first of several planned voter registration drives Thursday afternoon. Meeting in the NAACP building on southwest Lawton, the branch helped people through the registration process. They hope to get as many people as possible eligible to vote, so they...
First Alert Forecast (9/29 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A slightly above-average morning to start off this Thursday, however, we will be slower to warm than the last few days, aided by southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s, with some places in the low 90s, as sunny skies once again dominate.
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night. Carnegie EMS pronounced a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old dead at the scene. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just after 7 p.m. about three miles and...
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
7News First Alert Weather: The drought rages on with no rain in sight for the next two weeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. On Friday, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. There will be elevated fire weather conditions for areas mainly west of HW-183 as relative humidity drops as low as 20%. Fires that start will spread quickly and be tough to contain.
