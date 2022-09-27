ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

3d ago

Wow! Having flown in and out of that airport twice in the last 3 weeks and knowing how close it is to the bay that’s a great decision.

Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
click orlando

Florida man fights to save boat in thick of Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in Manatee County was seen fighting the wind and rain Wednesday night in the thick of Hurricane Ian to save the boat he poured three years and $50,000 into. News 6 reporter Erik von Ancken spotted the man in Bradenton after his boat...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Terminals#Heavy Rain#Hurricane Ian
allaccess.com

Radio Works To Save Lives As Hurricane Ian Smacks Cuba, On The Way To Florida As A Cat 3 Storm With An Upgrade To Cat 4 By Wednesday

What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm

TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Narcity USA

TikTokers Are More Afraid Of This Weatherman Than Florida Hurricane Ian & They Want Him To Go

Florida hurricane season is in full swing, and if there is one thing you need to know about Hurricane Ian is that it's expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 or 4. That area is hyper-focused on Tampa and those who live there are on TikTok telling non-Floridians what to really be afraid of...and it isn't the weather. In fact, it's the storm chaser who gives the forecast on the Weather Channel, Jim Cantore.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations

As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
TAMPA, FL

