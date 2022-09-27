Read full article on original website
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
3d ago
Wow! Having flown in and out of that airport twice in the last 3 weeks and knowing how close it is to the bay that’s a great decision.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
floridapolitics.com
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Florida man fights to save boat in thick of Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in Manatee County was seen fighting the wind and rain Wednesday night in the thick of Hurricane Ian to save the boat he poured three years and $50,000 into. News 6 reporter Erik von Ancken spotted the man in Bradenton after his boat...
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dcnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center. Model data released Tuesday afternoon showed the hurricane’s track shift further eastward, which put Sarasota and Charlotte County in the more direct line of impact.
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
allaccess.com
Radio Works To Save Lives As Hurricane Ian Smacks Cuba, On The Way To Florida As A Cat 3 Storm With An Upgrade To Cat 4 By Wednesday
What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.
flkeysnews.com
Are you having trouble contacting people in SW Florida after Ian? This could be why
Internet connectivity drastically went down Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian closed in on the area, according to an organization that tracks network disruptions across the world. It collapsed across several cities — with some showing 0% connectivity in the evening, Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa International Airport prepares for ‘severe impacts’ from Hurricane Ian
n a news release Monday, the airport said it may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Tampa International Airport to suspend operations Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tampa International Airport said it will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.
stpetecatalyst.com
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
TECO may shut down power to southern tip of downtown Tampa due to Hurricane Ian
Tampa Electric said it may shut down power to the southern tip of the downtown Tampa area early Wednesday to help reduce restoration time.
fox13news.com
Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm
TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
TikTokers Are More Afraid Of This Weatherman Than Florida Hurricane Ian & They Want Him To Go
Florida hurricane season is in full swing, and if there is one thing you need to know about Hurricane Ian is that it's expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 or 4. That area is hyper-focused on Tampa and those who live there are on TikTok telling non-Floridians what to really be afraid of...and it isn't the weather. In fact, it's the storm chaser who gives the forecast on the Weather Channel, Jim Cantore.
TECO may proactively shut down power Wednesday to parts of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Bay area prepares for Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric is warning that it may proactively shut down power to portions of the city starting Wednesday morning. If conditions warrant, power will be shut down for a small portion of evacuation Zone A — the southern...
Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations
As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
Comments / 1