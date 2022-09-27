What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO